CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Dems find their anti-Rubio warrior in Val Demings

By Marc Caputo
POLITICO
POLITICO
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAFKo_0cTtpmm000
Rep. Val Demings' online fundraising haul provided a sudden burst of hope to Florida’s beleaguered Democrats, who reveled at the idea of a cash-flush Senate nominee whose star power sparked the imagination of Democrats across the country. | Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

MIAMI — A panicked question gripped Florida Democratic insiders this summer as Joe Biden’s approval numbers began to fade and eyes turned toward the midterm election horizon: Where’s Val Demings?

For months, the Florida congresswoman challenging Sen. Marco Rubio in 2022 seemed nowhere to be found, eschewing local press and small political events typical for this election off-year, and also avoiding the national media glare in Washington.

Now Demings has an answer for her whereabouts: She was campaigning almost exclusively on Facebook, growing an army of small-dollar donors across the nation on her way to raising a staggering $8.5 million in the most recent fundraising quarter —$2.4 million more than Rubio reported and more than any Senate challenger in the country between July and October.

Her fundraising haul provided a sudden burst of hope to Florida’s beleaguered Democrats, who reveled at the idea of a cash-flush Senate nominee whose star power sparked the imagination of Democrats across the country. The problem, however, is that the recent road to the Senate is littered with Democratic candidates whose talent for minting money from national online donors masked weakness back home.

To raise the record sum, Demings had to leave Florida — virtually, that is. She spent nearly 80 percent of her digital money targeting donors — especially middle-aged and older women — who live outside the state, according to an analysis from Bully Pulpit Interactive, a top Democratic digital firm. Since entering the Senate race in early June, the analysis shows, Demings dropped $2.8 million on Facebook ads, more than any other candidate in the nation. Her spending made her the 8th-highest advertiser on the platform overall.

The payout from Demings’ all-in-on-Facebook campaign — the first of its kind for a major Florida candidate — did more than just surprise Republicans and Rubio allies. It also reassured national Democrats that the key swing state — which has turned a deeper shade of red in recent years — can still command the kind of money that Democrats need to win here statewide.

Demings’ small-donor strategy — her average contribution was $28.45 from 172,000 contributors — could entice institutional fundraisers and top donors back, according to Ben LaBolt, a founder of BPI.

“It’s just a very impressive top-line number,” LaBolt said, “and it’s clear donors across the nation have responded to her biography and message, making this a premier race — perhaps more of a premier race than was anticipated before these numbers came out.”

It takes money to raise money, so Demings spent more cash than any other candidate to build her donor army: $5.6 million in total. She spent 66 percent of her money raised last quarter; Rubio, by contrast, had a 44 percent burn rate. Rubio also started Oct. 1 with more cash on hand: $9.6 million to Demings’ $6 million.

While new to Florida Democrats, the concept of the small-dollar, grassroots-fueled campaign was turbocharged by South Carolina Democrat Jaime Harrison, who raised more than $100 million in 2020 but lost to incumbent GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham in the red state.

By taking on a Republican loathed by Democrats, Harrison was able to nationalize the race by encouraging what’s called “fund-raging” from liberals. His charisma — and the history-making nature of his candidacy as a Black Democrat seeking to unseat a Deep South Republican — also powered his fundraising juggernaut. He’s now the chair of the Democratic National Committee and is advising Demings.

The similarities between their campaigns are hard to miss. A dynamic speaker like Harrison, Demings is tapping into Democratic animosity toward Rubio. The party base loves her biography: She grew up in segregated Jacksonville, Fla., before becoming the first African American woman to serve as police chief in Orlando.

Demings’ campaign manager, Zack Carroll, served in the same role for Harrison. One of her top strategic advisers, Joshua Karp, advised Harrison as well as Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff in his Facebook-fueled upset win over incumbent David Perdue on Jan. 5.

“This is the new winning model for Senate campaigns, it’s won from Georgia to Arizona, and this is the first time a candidate is applying it to Florida," Karp said.

Karp said the campaign’s heavy spending on Facebook, Google, email and conventional mail is a front-loaded expense designed to cultivate a broad base of small donors, who are expected to give more over time as the campaign spends relatively less money communicating with them going forward.

The goal is that the Demings operation starts to look like Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s in Georgia, where he raised more than any other candidate in the most recent quarter — $9.5 million — but only spent $2.8 million. The fundraising successes of Demings and Warnock have drawn on the thirst in the Democratic Party for strong Black candidates in the post-George Floyd racial justice era.

For Demings, the unrest that followed Floyd’s murder last year marked a turning point. Due to her unique biography as a Black woman and former cop, she became a cable news staple and a leading party voice for criminal justice reforms, in part because she resisted embracing the “Defund the Police” movement that many Democrats believe seriously damaged their electoral prospects in 2020. Earlier in the year, she burnished her stature in the party by serving as a House impeachment manager against Donald Trump, which helped elevate her to Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president .

When Demings declared her Senate candidacy in June, she cleared the field of her most serious potential Democratic rival, Rep. Stephanie Murphy. But Demings failed to cut a high profile after that and, in the eyes of some activists, was AWOL from the campaign trail. Her fundraising windfall quieted those critics in Florida, where retail politics take a back seat to TV advertising for candidates, who sometimes need to spend as much as $2 million weekly on commercials in the final days of a campaign.

“There's a real opening for Val to be the leader of the party, you can see her success as a fundraiser, but you also hear from the activists, electeds and small donors a desire to see and meet her in their communities. Obviously, there is a lot on her plate, but with political outreach, a little goes a long way,” said Dan Newman, a top Democratic strategist in Florida.

“No one is saying her campaign is in a predicament. They just want to see her more,” he said, noting that “there’s universal excitement among Democrats for her candidacy.”

No one in the party is also under any illusion about the difficulties she faces in ousting Rubio.

Democrats for years have been out-organized on the ground by Republicans and have failed to conduct serious and sustained voter-registration drives — the kind that were central to Barack Obama’s back-to-back presidential wins in 2008 and 2012. The results showed in the 2020 election, when Trump won the state by a greater margin than Obama in his landslide 2008 victory, fueled by disproportionate support from white voters and an increased share of the Latino vote.

A bilingual Cuban American, Rubio presents a difficult opponent for Democrats. He hails from the state’s most populous county, Hispanic-heavy Miami-Dade, where Democrats typically need to roll up big margins to help offset losses elsewhere. Though he’s been massively outspent by Demings on Facebook, Rubio has made sure to advertise there in Spanish; Demings, so far, has not.

Rubio’s Facebook ads try to paint Demings as a radical Democrat, emphasize her role in Trump’s first impeachment and tie her to Biden, who’s relatively unpopular in Florida. Demings, who’s less well-known statewide than Rubio, has highlighted her biography, abortion rights, eliminating the filibuster and Covid, repeatedly calling on Democrats to help protect the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci.

But with Florida appearing to grow more Republican, Demings runs the risk of getting caught in a political Catch-22 where her message to Democrats nationally conflicts with what voters want to hear at home.

“It’s a smart strategy to invest early in Facebook on email list-building,” said Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist. “It’s smart in terms of raising money to go out of state. But at a certain point, the problems aren’t the money. You could go raise money nationally on a message that’s a dud back home.”

Comments / 14

James Nahm
6d ago

her and her husband are garbage. look at orlando a democrats run dump. if you want to see a poorly run city or town just look at one run by democrates

Reply(1)
7
Alan Dinehart
6d ago

The article says she getting funds from across the nation. Does that mean those people can also vote in Florida for Dems?

Reply
3
Related
Washington Examiner

Trump is responsible for one of Biden's worst nominees being confirmed

Senate Democrats confirmed someone who is arguably President Joe Biden’s worst nominee. You can thank former President Donald Trump for it. Catherine Lhamon, Biden’s nominee for the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, was confirmed by a 51-50 vote, with every Democratic senator voting to confirm her and Vice President Kamala Harris breaking the tie.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Obama hits the stump in US battleground Virginia

Former US president Barack Obama was due to campaign Saturday in a neck-and-neck state election touted as a bellwether of public opinion on Joe Biden's first year in the White House. "Look, there's a reason President Barack Obama is in Virginia right now.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
POLITICO

A dire warning from Florida election officials

Hello and welcome to Thursday. Attention please — The Republicans and Democrats who run Florida’s elections have an urgent message to elected officials and candidates in the state: You are undermining democracy. Stand up for America — The Florida Supervisors of Elections, the association that represents the officials who actually...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

DeSantis tests his sway with the Legislature

Hello and welcome to Friday. Here we go — So there’s going to be a special session. When will it be? Stay tuned. So what legislation will be considered? Stay tuned. Scrap those holiday plans? — After hinting and prodding for months that he wants a special session dealing with Covid-19 mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis went ahead on Thursday and announced that he was calling lawmakers back to town — probably next month. The goal: to take steps against private employers that require worker to get shots, to “reaffirm” that local governments can’t impose vaccine mandates, and to beef up the “Parent’s Bill of Rights” when it comes to letting them opt out of school district-imposed mask mandates. One of the big ideas is to strip Covid-19 liability protections from businesses that put mandates on its workers.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jaime Harrison
Person
Val Demings
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

More Sinema backers defect over her Biden plan objections

Democratic Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced more defections Thursday from the broad base of support she built to win her seat in 2018 when five members of her veterans advisory council resigned over her opposition to parts of President Joe Biden s infrastructure plan and refusal to ditch the Senate filibuster.The resignations come as progressive groups are ratcheting up their pressure on the first-term moderate, who along with West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin is seen as holding back progress as Biden sharply scales back his once-$3.5 trillion plan to win their support.Democrats need their support to push the legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden's parent trap

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. One of the more vexing problems President JOE BIDEN has faced in office is how to translate his...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Dems#Ap Miami#Democratic#Bully Pulpit Interactive
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Republicans sidestep DeSantis mandate battle

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. State vs. Leon — In his battle over Covid-19-related mandates, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his administration used a law passed last spring by the Florida Legislature to levy a $3.57 million fine against Leon County because local officials imposed a vaccine requirement on county employees.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Breaking down Biden’s latest Build Back Better plan

ROUGH NUMBERS — As inflation continues to raise prices of everyday household items, Americans are laying the blame at President JOE BIDEN’s feet. In a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll, 62% of American voters say the administration’s policies are either somewhat or very responsible for increasing inflation, including 41% of Democrats, 61% of independent voters and 85% of Republicans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Opinion:Virginia Democrats are worried. They should be.

In two weeks, Virginia will elect a new governor — and nobody knows who it will be. Polls show a tight race between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin. The race has broken state fundraising records. And the Cook Political Report recently revised its race rating from “Leans Democratic” to “Toss-up.”
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
135K+
Followers
8K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy