CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Men's Tennis Wraps Up ITA North Regional

gozags.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEUGENE, Ore. – The Gonzaga men's tennis team wrapped up competition in the ITA North Regionals. In singles action, sophomore Sasha Trkulja defeated Oregon's Luke Vandecasteele in straight-sets, 7-5, 6-3. Freshman Arthus de la Bassetiere and junior Matthew Hollingworth went...

gozags.com

Comments / 0

Related
gozags.com

WTEN: Zags Start Day One of the ITA Northwest Regional Championships in Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The Zags women's team traveled down to California to start the ITA Regional Championships on the quest to move on to super regionals. In round one, sophomore Tiegan Aitken took down Carly Schwartzberg of UC Davis, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Sophomore Kianna Oda defeated Megan Tagaloa in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Freshman Caroline Wernli also won in straight sets over Lauren Ko of UC Davis, 6-4, 6-4. Junior Cate Broerman came on as the No. 8 seed in the tournament and took down Hikaru Sato of Washington, 6-0, 6-1. Graduate Frederikke Svarre fell to Oregon's Lillian Mould, 6-4, 6-2. Junior Maria Frampton also fell in round one to Dalia Ahmed of Fresno State, 6-0, 6-2. Senior Adrianna Sosnowska battled against Savanna Ly-Nguyen of Washington State, 6-1, 6-3.
STANFORD, CA
Dartmouth

Women’s tennis competes at annual ITA Regionals at Army, men to play their rendition at Penn next week

No Big Green women qualified for the Super Regional tournament, but the men have a chance to qualify when they play in their tournament next week. Four players from the women’s varsity tennis team competed in the annual Intercollegiate Tennis Association Northeast Regional Championship tournament at Army West Point from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3. Although the Big Green women did not qualify for Super Regionals, the men have a chance to do so when they play in their ITA Regional tournament at the University of Pennsylvania from Oct. 15 to 19.
TENNIS
msuspartans.com

Men's Tennis Wraps up WMU Invite with Perfect Doubles Record

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Michigan State men's tennis team wrapped up competition at the WMU Vredevelt Invite on Sunday afternoon in Kalamazoo. The Spartans picked up two doubles wins, going undefeated in the tournament in doubles action. Reed Crocker picked up his second win of the invite in singles play.
MICHIGAN STATE
7220sports.com

Cowgirl tennis set for ITA Regional Championships

LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team is set for its final scheduled fall tournament as they travel to Las Vegas for the ITA Mountain Regional Championships. The event will be played October 13-17 at the Fertitta Tennis Complex on the campus of UNLV. This week marks the third consecutive...
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
mutigers.com

Mizzou Tennis Wraps up First Performance in ITA All-Americans Tournament

Charleston, S.C. – Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira completed a solid run in the ITA-All Americans Tournament this past week, despite multiple weather delays. On Thursday, Murgett defeated No. 41 Carly Briggs (Florida) in the first round of the singles consolation tournament 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4). The victory came days after losing to No. 35 Fiona Crawley (North Carolina) in the qualifying singles on Monday, 6-4, 3-6, 5-7. The back draw singles tournament was canceled after the first round due to multiple weather delays on Tuesday and Wednesday.
TENNIS
csuvikings.com

Cleveland State Men’s Tennis Wraps Up Play At WMU/Vredevelt Invite

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Cleveland State men's tennis team wrapped up action at the WMU/Vredevelt Invite Sunday, with Mikael Erler picking up two singles wins on the final day of play. Erler notched wins against Butler and Western Michigan, finishing the weekend with a 2-1 singles record. JuandeDios Abboud also...
TENNIS
myhits106.com

Cowgirl Tennis Continues Play At ITA Regionals

The Wyoming Cowgirl tennis team continued action Friday in day three of the ITA Mountain Region Championships, hosted by UNLV. The Cowgirls competed in both main draw and consolation action in both doubles and singles Friday. The Cowgirls dropped both of their quarterfinal matches in singles’ play in the main...
TENNIS
odusports.com

Tennis Monarchs Set for ITA Atlantic Regional in Lynchburg

NORFOLK, Va. – Seven Monarchs of the Old Dominion men's tennis team are set to compete at the ITA Atlantic Regional this weekend at the Liberty Tennis Complex in Lynchburg, Virginia. Joining the Monarchs are members from Liberty, Virginia Tech, William & Mary, James Madison, Longwood and Radford. The final...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ita#Seattle#Gonzaga#Arthus De La Bassetiere
brownbears.com

Women's tennis hosts Brown Classic, competes at ITA Super Regional

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's tennis team hosted the Brown Classic this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17. Britany Lau also represented the Bears at the ITA Super Regionals. "The Brown Classic was a great event for our players to get more competitive opportunities on home...
PROVIDENCE, RI
LSUSports.net

Women’s Tennis Concludes Opening Rounds of ITA Southern Regional

Tuscaloosa, Ala. – The LSU Women’s Tennis team went a perfect 6-0 in main draw competition to start their campaigns in the ITA Southern Regional on Friday at the University of Alabama Tennis Stadium. Singles Qualifying. In the first round of the singles qualifiers on Thursday, freshman Shaye Longwell faced...
TENNIS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Georgia Gwinnett College men's tennis sweeps titles at ITA Cup

ROME — Two more national titles have been added to the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s tennis program’s trophy case after players captured NAIA individual singles and doubles championships on Sunday to conclude the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Cup at the Rome Tennis Center. The two men’s national championships along with this...
ROME, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
miamihurricanes.com

W. Tennis Impresses at ITA Southeast Regionals

ORLANDO, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team wrapped up play Sunday at the ITA Southeast Regional Championships. The Hurricanes registered an overall record of 16-12 at the USTA National Campus, finishing 10-9 in singles and 6-3 in doubles. “This team is starting to understand our strengths and...
ORLANDO, FL
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Men’s Tennis to Compete in ITA Central Regional Championship in Nebraska

TULSA, Okla. ― The Tulsa men's tennis team will compete at the ITA Division I Central Regional Championships at the University of Nebraska from October 21-25. Joining Tulsa and Nebraska will be Oral Roberts, Omaha, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Wichita State, Saint Louis, Creighton, North Dakota, Oklahoma State and Drake. The Golden...
NEBRASKA STATE
seminoles.com

Men’s Tennis Looks To Build On Bedford Cup Success At ITA Southeastern Regionals

Tallahassee, FL – The FSU men’s tennis team landed in the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class and now head coach Dwayne Hultquist is getting to see his freshmen, returners and one transfer in action as the Seminoles eye the 2022 season. The Seminoles hosted the Bedford Cup to start the month and on Thursday the squad will head to Gainesville for ITA Regional Championships. Both events will allow Hultquist to see his new roster against some of the region’s top players.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Liberty News

Liberty Women’s Tennis Heads to ITA Atlantic Super Regional at Virginia

The Liberty women’s tennis team will send two players, Esther Lovato and Maria Juliana Parra Romero, to this weekend’s ITA Atlantic Super Regional at Virginia. The four-day event featuring the region’s best players will get started on Friday morning and run through Monday. Day one of the tournament will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday and will feature the doubles round of 16, followed by the singles round of 32. Lovato and Parra Romero are both entered in the singles main draw and will not compete in doubles.
VIRGINIA STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Women’s Tennis Doubles Shine On Opening Day of ITA Central Regionals

IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team advanced three doubles teams to round of 32 on the opening day of the ITA Central Regional Championships. Razorback freshman Grace O’Donnell went undefeated on the day, advancing to the singles qualifying round of 32 with her two wins. O’Donnell opened the tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 win over St. Louis University’s Jessica Stefan. In the round of 64, O’Donnell battled in a second-set tiebreaker to defeat Bradley’s Hailey, 2-6, 7-5 (10-5).
TENNIS
gozags.com

Women’s Rowing to Host the Head of the Spokane on Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Gonzaga women's rowing team is hosting the Head of Spokane this Saturday for the second fall regatta of the season. The regatta takes place on the Spokane River and begins at 9 a.m. There will be three flights of races and GU is set to compete in two of them.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy