Men's Tennis Wraps Up ITA North Regional

STANFORD, Calif. – The Zags women's team traveled down to California to start the ITA Regional Championships on the quest to move on to super regionals. In round one, sophomore Tiegan Aitken took down Carly Schwartzberg of UC Davis, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4. Sophomore Kianna Oda defeated Megan Tagaloa in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1. Freshman Caroline Wernli also won in straight sets over Lauren Ko of UC Davis, 6-4, 6-4. Junior Cate Broerman came on as the No. 8 seed in the tournament and took down Hikaru Sato of Washington, 6-0, 6-1. Graduate Frederikke Svarre fell to Oregon's Lillian Mould, 6-4, 6-2. Junior Maria Frampton also fell in round one to Dalia Ahmed of Fresno State, 6-0, 6-2. Senior Adrianna Sosnowska battled against Savanna Ly-Nguyen of Washington State, 6-1, 6-3.

STANFORD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO