CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 2: Is Deep Slumber Available on Netflix?

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is almost here and we're all eager to see what happens next in the anime's Mugen Train arc. But where can we watch Episode 2 of the second season? Is Demon Slayer Season 2 now available on Netflix?....

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Umbrella Academy Star Elliot Page Speaks Out Against Netflix Following Dave Chappelle Controversy

Elliot Page supports the #NetflixWalkout movement. Streaming giant Netflix is in the midst of a hot controversy after airing a Dave Chappelle special that pokes fun at the transgender community. Titled The Closer, the said comedy special featured several jokes from the stand-up comic aimed towards transgenders. The special allegedly poses a huge threat not only to transgenders but to the entire LGBTQ+ community as a whole.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 1 Reveals The Story Behind Rengoku's Bento Boxes

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is finally here and it premiered with an awesome episode that was all about Kyojuro Rengoku. Interestingly, it also offered a cool backstory revealing how the Flame Hashira ended up with so many bento boxes when we see him in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie - Mugen Train.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2: Is Giyu Tomioka More Powerful Than Rengoku Kyojuro?

Kyojuro Rengoku is currently the most popular Hashira, thanks to the awesome first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2. But is he also the most powerful Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps? Some believe that Giyu Tomioka might be stronger than the Flame Hashira so let's look into their strengths and weaknesses.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 2 RELEASE DATE and TIME, COUNTDOWN, Where to Watch Kimetsu no Yaiba

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. The second season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has finally started! The first episode features a never-before-seen special on Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, set before the beginning of the Mugen Train arc. In the episode, we see what he was doing before boarding the Mugen Train.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internship#Hinokami#The Demon Slayer Corps
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Fans Are Loving Season 2's New Opening and Closing Sequences

The second episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 2 is finally here and it gave us a truly awesome treat. While the premiere episode started and concluded without the show's new themes, Deep Slumber featured the new opening and closing sequences for the second season. Not surprisingly, fans are loving the new LiSA songs that have replaced Gurenge and from the edge.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Fans Loved Seeing Rengoku Again in Season 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back, and it is better than ever. The hit anime has come a long way since its first season went live, and its comeback over the week left millions glued to their TV sets. And now, well - it seems social media is just happy to have Rengoku back with them.
COMICS
ClutchPoints

Demon Slayer The Hinokami Chronicles Review – CyberConnect2’s latest anime fighter

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles is the first video game adaptation of the anime series of the same name. Demon Slayer is one of the most popular shonen titles. With its anime series being available on Netflix, it has grown more popular, receiving attention even in the west. The Hinokami Chronicles adapts the first season of the anime series, leading up to the events of the first film, Mugen Train. CyberConnect2, well-known for adapting shonen anime series into action-packed fighting games, handled the adaptation of The Hinokami Chronicles. For fans of the anime, this game is a godsend, their first chance to finally slay demons and execute water breathing style sword techniques themselves. But how good was The Hinokami Chronicles in adapting the anime, and how well does it translate into the video game form? Let’s find out in our Demon Slayer review for the PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Introduces Speedy New Demon Threat

Demon Slayer's first season introduced fans to several terrifying threats that Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps had to cut their way through not only to free the world of the supernatural beings but also learn how to heal Tanjiro's sister Nezuko demonic affliction that plagues her to this day. With the season two premiere of the season, the latest installment not only introduces Rengoku back into the series, but it also gives us a look at a new villain that has lived up to the name of a "speed demon,"
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Season 2 Going For a Short Hiatus

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Just after the successful premiere of Season 2 of Demon Slayer, the show announced that it will be going on a short hiatus and it will take a few more days later for the new schedule of the upcoming Episode 4 because it will be delayed for a week.
COMICS
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Gets Emotional With New Rengoku Flashback

The second season of Demon Slayer has finally arrived, and fans of the insanely popular series were given a brand new episode focusing on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and events which took place before he was set to hop aboard the Mugen Train and change the course of the franchise forever. While the next handful of episodes are set to revisit the story of Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko coming into contact with Rengoku, this latest episode helped in hashing out the Hashira's character even further by giving fans an emotionally charged flashback diving into the flame swordsman's lineage.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season Two Details the Mugen Train Before Demon Takeover

The second season of Demon Slayer has arrived and with it, fans of the Demon Slayer Corps were given a brand new tale of the Flame Hashira Rengoku before he stepped aboard the demonic Mugen Train, which would change his life forever. Prior to either Rengoku or Tanjiro and his friends entering the locomotive, the anime series broke down why the train hadn't been running as the member of the Demon Slayer Corps who dabbled in flame was sent on a mission to take out a speeding demon who was terrorizing the town that housed the train.
COMICS
gamewatcher.com

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Brings the anime to our screens, letting us take the role of Tanjiro Kamado and tear our way through scores of demons, in an effort to save his sister's humanity. Long-awaited by anime fans, many of us will want to know if the title is also headed to Xbox Game Pass or its PC counterpart.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Season 2 Premiere Ends on Bittersweet Cliffhanger

Demon Slayer's big Season 2 premiere episode ended on an unexpectedly bittersweet cliffhanger! After dominating small screens with its debut anime season and big screens with its debut movie last year, the anime has returned for its full second season of the series. For fans who have not been able to check out the movie in time, thankfully the new season will be revisiting the events of the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series covered in the movie. That unfortunately means that some of the fates in that movie are going to be unavoidable.
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy