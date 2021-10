"Death is the destiny of everyone; the living should take this to heart." Ecclesiastes 7:2. The Haswell community and family of Frankie Stoker are mourning the loss of Frankie this week. He and his wife, Rosemary, are remembered for their propane and gas station on the Highway 287 curve in Haswell and a cozy place to stop and chat over a soda pop or snack from the refrigerators. They were such loyal Eads Eagle fans for their four sons, Gary, Brent, Kent, and Paul and, lately, for Blake and Colby Stoker. His services are scheduled for Tuesday.

EADS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO