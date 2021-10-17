4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19

On Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Education Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 587 which would allow parents to transfer their K-12 students to different public or private schools due to mask mandates or proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements. It also would create a way for student-athletes who transferred due to whether they received in-person or virtual instruction to receive a waiver to be eligible to play sports. The author of the Assembly version of the bill, Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), explained that the bill would also allow parents to transfer their children out of schools that do not require masks or vaccination. Wisconsin School Board Association's Dan Rossmiller, who spoke against the bill, highlighted that many of the policies the bill deals with frequently change, and schools could change their policies to ones that are less desirable for parents after the transfer is complete. "You could end up moving, so to speak, from the frying pan to the fire," Rossmiller said.

