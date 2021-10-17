CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 trends in public school enrollment due to COVID-19

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTareena Musaddiq, University of Michigan and Andrew Bacher-Hicks, Boston University. When schools began the fall semester of 2020 - six months after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic - many of them reported a significant decline in student enrollment. Federal education data shows that public school enrollment...

WSET

Virginia mom petitions for COVID-19 vaccine mandate in public schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — One Virginia mother is taking the steps to encourage the Commonwealth to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees and eligible students. Kristen Calleja filed a petition to the Virginia Department of Health asking that a mandate be enacted for all Virginia school employees who do not have a medical exemption and all students approved to receive the vaccine.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kansas City Star

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board approves COVID-19 vaccine policy for employees

The Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools Board on Tuesday night created a requirement for its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested for the virus weekly. The new policy, passed by a vote of 6-1, applies to all eligible staff and on-site volunteers. Under the policy, all staff members currently vaccinated will be asked to provide documentation of an immunization record by Dec. 3. Failure to comply by providing proof of vaccination or regular testing will result in punishment, the district said in a statement Tuesday night.
KANSAS CITY, KS
cbslocal.com

UPMC And Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week, UPMC and Pittsburgh Public Schools will team up to hold a vaccination blitz at several locations. Starting on Thursday, vaccination clinics for students and staff can attend several locations:. Pittsburgh Allderdice – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Millones – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
PITTSBURGH, PA
loudounnow.com

School District Loses State Revenue Due to Enrollment Drop

Loudoun County Public Schools expects to see a $7 million drop in state funding during fiscal year 2022 because of decreased enrollment and community factors, but Chief Financial Officer Susan Willoughby said that funds are still “healthy.”. While it is still only the first quarter, and economic recovery as the...
UpNorthLive.com

Shepherd Schools requiring masks, cancels school Thursday due to COVID-19

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shepherd Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled for Thursday and masks will be required Wednesday due to a rise in COVID cases. A letter from the district’s superintendent, Terry Starr, said the elementary, middle and high schools have all exceeded their positivity rates.
SHEPHERD, MI
kiowacountypress.net

Eads High School returns to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Eads high school student body went to remote learning starting at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. The high school will remain in remote learning until Monday, October 25, at which time students can return to school in person. The middle school and high school games scheduled for...
EADS, CO
The Ledger

Polk County Public Schools purchase 50,000 desk shields to combat COVID-19

BARTOW — Polk County Public Schools have begun setting up clear plastic partitions on 50,000 elementary school desks throughout the district. “The clear plastic shields are mounted on students’ desks and are intended to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the district’s communications office announced. “We are implementing this extra safety measure to help protect our K-5 elementary students, who often work in close proximity to each other and are not currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccines. The devices can be easily moved for regular cleaning.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
KTAR News

New data shows student enrollment rebounding at Arizona’s public schools

PHOENIX — Enrollment appears to be increasing for public schools across Arizona, according to the latest student count numbers by the state Department of Education. There were 3.5% more students attending Arizona’s K-12 public schools in September compared to the same time last year. Kindergarten saw the biggest gains as there were 15.7% more kindergartners.
ARIZONA STATE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Public schools have temporarily contained the spread of COVID-19

After a two-week peak of 45 positive student cases of COVID-19 in public school classrooms, and 5% of the student body missing class for quarantines, the district last Friday reported its lowest number of cases since the start of the school year. From Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, there were...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Lake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Transferring Schools Due to COVID-19 Policies

On Thursday, as reported by WisPolitics.com, the Senate Education Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 587 which would allow parents to transfer their K-12 students to different public or private schools due to mask mandates or proof of COVID-19 vaccination requirements. It also would create a way for student-athletes who transferred due to whether they received in-person or virtual instruction to receive a waiver to be eligible to play sports. The author of the Assembly version of the bill, Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc), explained that the bill would also allow parents to transfer their children out of schools that do not require masks or vaccination. Wisconsin School Board Association's Dan Rossmiller, who spoke against the bill, highlighted that many of the policies the bill deals with frequently change, and schools could change their policies to ones that are less desirable for parents after the transfer is complete. "You could end up moving, so to speak, from the frying pan to the fire," Rossmiller said.
OCONOMOWOC, WI

