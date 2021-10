Your home is the most expensive investment you’ll make in your lifetime. It’s crucial to protect your investment with comprehensive homeowner’s insurance to cover your home in the unlikely event of a disaster. In today’s world, climate change has increased the number and intensity of occurrences like windstorms, hail, and rain. The typical homeowner’s policy protects you from events including accumulating snow, heavy rain, wind, and fire. Most policies extend protection to extreme natural disasters including wildfires, volcanic eruptions, tornadoes, and even falling meteors.

