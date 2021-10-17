Big Ten Hilton Head Picnic

CHICAGO (CBS)– There’s plenty of Halloween fun kicking off this weekend, especially in the western Suburbs. Forest Park will hold its 9th annual casket race on Saturday. Team compete and win prizes, including the casket that comes in “dead” last. In LaGrange, local businesses are hoping you will shop and pose with the light hearted skeletons in front of their shops. More than 40 skeletons will be on display. And don’t forget the Brookfield Zoo. Get on your costume and check out the creepy crawlers. There is also a “Crazed Maize” corn maze on the west mall and a creepy carousel to ride. If you are looking for a real scare head to the old Joliet prison that closed back in 2002 for a haunted house. Another popular haunted house this season, is the “13th Floor” in Schiller Park is ready to scare. Be sure to grab tickets ahead of time. The National Retail Federation predicts Halloween spending will reach more than $10 billion this year, an all time high.

FOREST PARK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO