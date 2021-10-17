SEC Comments on Climate Change Disclosure

Amy Rojik is Director and Founder of the BDO Center for Corporate Governance. This post is based on her BDO memorandum. As an uncertain business environment persists, board directors face expanding roles and responsibilities in applying the lessons learned over the past 18 months while continuing to navigate new obstacles. In our last Board Pulse Survey, directors indicated they were challenged by an array of financial, operational and regulatory pressures as the wide range of stakeholders expanded their expectations of the board’s role. In addition to those issues, board members face new regulatory changes, issues related to globalization and digital acceleration, and the rise of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors being linked to company performance. All of these elements will play a pivotal role as boards look to thrive in today’s shifting corporate climate.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO