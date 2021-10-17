CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SIMPLE ASSAULT – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAUFFER, Kyle David - SIMPLE ASSAULT – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE. Lititz Borough – The...

Montrose Most Wanted: Domestic Violence, Drugs, Assault

Here's a look at this week's most wanted list in Montrose. Every week, the Montrose County Sheriff's Office features three individuals on the most wanted list facing various charges. In most cases, these people have been charged with one or more crimes, but have failed to show up in court. Authorities hope the public can help them locate these men.
MONTROSE, CO
Manhunt follows domestic violence assault and fire at home in Graham

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said a domestic violence report turned into an explosive garage fire and then a manhunt in Graham Wednesday afternoon. When deputies responded to a report of an adult male assaulting his parents and possibly a neighbor, the suspect barricaded himself in a detached garage at the home located in the 28900 block of Meridian Ave. East.
GRAHAM, WA
Strangulation not uncommon in domestic violence assault

SALT LAKE CITY — Word that Gabby Petito died as a result of strangulation shines a light on a trend many people may not know about: in more than 40% of the deaths of women murdered in domestic violence assaults, their partners strangled them at some point in the year before their deaths.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, Denis Perez-Koh, 34, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault following a disturbance at a residence in the 800 block of north K Street. Perez-Koh is accused of striking an acquaintance during an argument. He was also charged with child abuse (not resulting...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deputies searching for domestic violence assault suspect

GRAHAM, Wash. — The search for a domestic violence assault suspect is underway in Graham. At around 12:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 28900 block of Meridian Avenue East and were told that a man assaulted his parents and possibly the neighbors, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said.
(1 count) Simple Assault (M2) (1 count) Harassment (S)

On 09/26/2021, Shatara Williams was charged with 1 count of Simple Assault (M2) and 1 count of Harassment (S), as a result of a police investigation at Walmart located at 1000 Town Center Drive that occurred on 08/29/2021 at approximately 1800 hours. All site content on the CRIMEWATCH portal is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Retrial Scheduled in Domestic Assault Case

A new trial has been scheduled for the Manassas man charge with domestic assault in a case that became high-profile after the trial judge declared the alleged victim in contempt of court for allegedly testifying while under the influence of marijuana. Judge James P. Fisher directed the witness be jailed...
MANASSAS, VA
Grissinger, Jonathan Edward - Simple Assault domestic violence (M)

Jonathan Edward Grissinger, of Manheim, has been charged by NLCRPD with misdemeanor simple assault related to a domestic disturbance. On October 14th, officer responded to an address in the 500 block of Wood Duck Drive in Penn Township for a report of a domestic assault where it was report that Jonathan had punched the victim several times in the stomach and rib cage area following an argument. The victim did sustain visible injuries.
MANHEIM, PA
BOWMAN, Lester Lee - Simple Assault

On Sunday, October 17, 2021 around 11:45PM West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to the 400 Block of W. Crestwood Drive for a domestic. Officer(s) arrived and made contact with Lester Lee BOWMAN. Through an investigation, Officer(s) discovered that BOWMAN had assaulted the victim causing minor injuries. BOWMAN was taken into custody and transported to Cumberland County Prison. Criminal charges were filed at MDJ Beckley's Office.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
& (1) Count of Recklessly Endangering Another Person

On Tuesday October 19th 2021, Kuami Wright was arrested for an active criminal warrant by members of the Harrisburg Police and United States Marshals Service. Wright was charged in reference to a shooting investigation that took place on Sunday July 11th in the first block of north 20th Street... (...
HARRISBURG, PA
Shining a Light on Domestic Violence

Tina Nash wants to heighten the public’s consciousness about a topic she knows well, domestic violence. Her experience as a victim of inter-relationship abuse motivated her to found the Take a Stand Against DV 5K Run and Walk in Naples three years ago. Held every October, which is national Domestic...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Maximum sentence sought in 13-year-old’s ‘torture’ killing

SANTA FE – Jordan Nunez delivered the final blow that killed his 13-year-old brother by repeatedly flipping a dog crate in which the boy was confined, a prosecutor said Tuesday during the first day of Nunez’s sentencing hearing. Nunez, 23, had been an active participant throughout weeks of torture that...
SANTA FE, NM
(1) Count of disorderly conduct M3

Jackson, Marquin Lazar - (1) Count of disorderly conduct M3. On Sunday October 3rd, 2021 at about 1430 hours, Highspire Police were called to an apartment complex in Highspire for an adult male not acting normal. This male was running around the parking lot giving chase to people. One of the tenants tried to leave in her vehicle, the male jumped on to the...
HIGHSPIRE, PA
Martin, Lorraine M - (1) Count Stalking

Stalking Arrest, 1:48 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, 100 block Grandview Avenue (LT) – Lorraine M. Martin, F/60, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she repeated went to her neighbors’ residence and caused a disturbance. Martin was observed yelling at the neighbors, using obscenities, and failed to leave when ordered to do so. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Officers responded to Martin’s residence and took her into physical custody. She was processed and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever, who set bail at $50,000.00 unsecured. Martin was then released from custody to await her preliminary hearing.
LANCASTER, PA
Raising awareness for domestic violence

Director of Public Policy, Gabriella Archuleta, joined us on the show today. She hopes to raise awareness about unique challenges communities of color face in finding help and support when they experience intimate partner violence. She emphasizes that domestic violence occurs among all races, ethnicities, and social classes, but communities of color tend to be disproportionately impacted.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Honoring a domestic violence victim

The family of a Little Chute woman killed by her husband want to shed light on domestic violence. Amy Duffy is Elizabeth Wagner’s cousin. Duffy says Harbor House in Appleton gave them support after Elizabeth’s death. Through September, Harbor House has served nearly 2,000 clients, double 2020 numbers. Duffy has...
Liddell arrested on domestic violence charge

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell was arrested Monday on a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff records obtained by ESPN's Marc Raimondi. Police responded to a call about a fight at Liddell's home in Hidden Hills. Officers determined Liddell and his wife were involved...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

