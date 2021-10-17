SIMPLE ASSAULT – DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

Stalking Arrest, 1:48 p.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021, 100 block Grandview Avenue (LT) – Lorraine M. Martin, F/60, of Lancaster, PA, was charged with the above offense after she repeated went to her neighbors’ residence and caused a disturbance. Martin was observed yelling at the neighbors, using obscenities, and failed to leave when ordered to do so. A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. Officers responded to Martin’s residence and took her into physical custody. She was processed and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Andrew LeFever, who set bail at $50,000.00 unsecured. Martin was then released from custody to await her preliminary hearing.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO