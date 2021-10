It was reported to Perkasie Police that on October 20,2021 at approximately 300pm, a blond, white male, possibly in his twenties, who had arrived in a black Honda SUV, approached the rear door of a residence on Ridge Road in the area of W Market Street. Man was confronted by the homeowner, and reportedly stated he had the wrong home, before leaving the area. Anyone with information can contact Perkasie Borough Police at 215-257-6876. Thank you.

PERKASIE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO