Shirley Ballas has informed fans she has booked a doctor’s appointment after several Strictly Come Dancing viewers raised concern over “lumps” they’d noticed in her armpit. The head judge, 61, shared an Instagram message from her dressing room ahead of Saturday night’s (16 October) episode, reassuring fans she was taking their concerns seriously. “Hi everybody, last week and the week before I got some alarming messages from people saying that when I picked my arm up they could see lumps or bumps, or nodes or whatever,” she said. “So I just did some self checks and I couldn’t feel...

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO