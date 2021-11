Anytime you hear “passes Wayne Gretzky,” you know you’re in for a treat. While the hockey world waits with bated breath as Alex Ovechkin attempts to close the gap between him and Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, he did manage to pass The Great One in another category. While it’s not quite as flashing as the simple “G” coloumn, Ovi’s multi-goal game against the Ottawa Senators on Monday marked the 84th time he’s lit the lamp multiple times in the same road game.

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO