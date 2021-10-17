CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Uncovering Curiosities: John Carpenter’s MEMOIRS OF AN INVISIBLE MAN

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf ever there was a cinematic curiosity that needs to be uncovered, it’s John Carpenter‘s Memoirs Of An Invisible Man. The film sees Carpenter take a trip into Alfred Hitchcock territory, riffing on North By Northwest with Chevy Chase slipping into Cary Grant’s well-healed shoes. It’s a solid attempt at recreating...

www.moviesinfocus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Halloween': Why Michael Myers' Mask Never Looked Scary Again After John Carpenter's Original

The mask worn by knife-wielding madman Michael Myers in 1978's Halloween is the stuff of low-budget legend. John Carpenter, undoubtedly the Master of Horror but even more masterful at stretching a dime into gold, left the mask in the hands of production designer Tommy Lee Wallace, who famously purchased a William Shatner mask from a random Hollywood Boulevard costume shop for $1.98, spraypainted it white, and tinkered with the eye holes and hair a bit. The result, against all logic and reason, was and still is terrifying enough to become iconic shorthand for "scary murderer with a knife." It's the blankness, the utter lack of emotion at odds with the quick, effectively brutal physical violence Nick Castle brought to the role; that first Michael Myers mask is the embodiment of the nothingness at the center of a sociopath. It's improbably scary, but the real surprise came later. Here we are after 43 years, eleven sequels, and budgets ballooned well past what Carpenter was dealing with in '78, and Michael Myers' mask has somehow never looked as good as it did when someone bought Captain Kirk's face for less than $2 and slapped some spray paint over it.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Behind the Music That Kills: An Interview With the Master of Horror, John Carpenter

For over 40 years, Michael Myers has existed as one of the greatest icons in horror. Coming into existence in 1978’s Halloween, Michael’s violence and terror have only been rivaled by few slashers in the genre. “He is supposed to be the boogeyman, a force of evil,” says director, writer, and music composer John Carpenter. Carpenter, alongside film producer Debra Hill, shaped Michael – creating a being that represents the darkness like no other. Carpenter continues, “The Shape, Michael Myers, is an all-purpose boogeyman. In other words – Godzilla was an all-purpose monster […] You think about Michael Myers, he is really flexible.”
MUSIC
thefilmstage.com

John Carpenter on Scoring Halloween Kills, Videogames, and Basketball

Ever since his first non-soundtrack album, Lost Themes, released in 2015, legendary horror director John Carpenter has entered what could be called a second wind of his illustrious career. The moniker of musician was fully cemented by his homecoming to the Halloween franchise in 2018, which saw him take the titles of both Executive Producer and Composer. With him returning to score sequel Halloween Kills alongside his son Cody and Daniel Davies, expectations are high for another propulsive score. If anything, though, it’s good to know his eerie synth sounds will soon rumble out of multiplex speakers across the world.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chevy Chase
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Daryl Hannah
Person
Cary Grant
Person
Sam Neill
Person
John Carpenter
Person
Ivan Reitman
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Adam Wingard’s BLAIR WITCH

When a movie becomes a huge success, Hollywood often likes to try and replicate that success by making a sequel. Sometimes that can launch a whole franchise and sometimes it can have an impact on the legacy of the original film. Horror cinema was taken to a whole new sphere...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

David Gordon Green Says ‘Halloween Ends’ Script Is Complete and Awaiting John Carpenter’s Notes [Interview]

Halloween Kills arrives in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, October 15, picking up immediately after the events of 2018’s Halloween. Michael Myers escapes the blazing basement where the Strodes left him to die and resumes his killing spree across Haddonfield. It rips open old wounds from Haddonfield’s previous encounter with the boogeyman.
MOVIES
imdb.com

David Gordon Green Got Input From John Carpenter For All Of His Halloween Movies [Exclusive]

The 1978 horror classic "Halloween" was a singular vision from the minds of writer/director John Carpenter and writer/producer Debra Hill. Carpenter famously agreed to make the flick for only $10,000, which included his work writing, directing, and writing all of the music for the film. So when David Gordon Green co-wrote and directed the 2018 "Halloween" sequel/soft reboot and its subsequent sequel, "Halloween Kills," he knew whose input mattered most.
MOVIES
antiMUSIC

Superlove Share John Carpenter Inspired 'Save Yourselves' Video

Superlove have released a music video for their new single "Save Yourselves". The clip was inspired by the John Carpenter cult classic "They Live". Frontman Jacob Rice had this to say about the inspiration for track, "This song was just trying to express some frustration in feeling so overwhelmed by everything we watch, read online and see on TV.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpenters#Chevy#Cia#Ilm#Warner Bros
Charleston City Paper

Getting woke for Halloween: The politics of John Carpenter

Black Lives Matter as part of the new Halloween series? Jamie Lee Curtis, the archetype of the heroic final girl from the original Halloween, said in a 2020 interview that the themes of the Black Lives Matter movement will appear in Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, the final installments in the resurrected franchise. The films will explore, she said, “What happens when trauma infects an entire community.”
MOVIES
respect-mag.com

John Carpenter Releases ‘Halloween Kills’ Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Renowned composer and filmmaker John Carpenter and his musical foils Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies have just released the original motion picture soundtrack for the second installment of the new Halloween trilogy, Halloween Kills, through Sacred Bones Records in a wide range of variants (details below). The soundtrack arrives simultaneous with the film release, which is in theaters today from Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse, directed by David Gordon Green and starring horror icon Jamie Lee Curtis. To celebrate the soundtrack release, John and his collaborators took to YouTube last night for an exclusive album playthrough paired with a livechat Q&A with fans, available to view here.
MOVIES
Android Authority

Watch John Carpenter's satirical masterpiece They Live on Peacock

From the Vault: As the streaming space keeps growing, massive studio catalogs are becoming more and more available. These include lost and forgotten gems, so-bad-it’s-good duds, and just plain weird pieces of film history. And you probably won’t find them by waiting for streamers to put them in front of you. In From the Vault, Android Authority aims to rescue these titles from the algorithm graveyard and help you get more out of your streaming subscriptions.
MOVIES
moviesinfocus.com

Notebook Reviews: THE CONVERSATION

Francis Ford Coppola – 1974. Written, produced, and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Conversation is a wonderfully paced dramatic thriller. Gene Hackman is excellent as always the surveillance who believes that one of his subjects might be murdered as the result of his work. It’s a role that the actor would riff on 24 years later in Tony Scott’s Enemy Of The State.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
moviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Dan Gilroy’s ROMAN J. ISRAEL ESQ.

A rare Denzel Washington film that failed to connect with audiences, Roman J. Israel, Esq. is the star’s lowest grossing film since Mississippi Masala back in 1992. Budgeted at $22 million, the 2017 legal drama grossed just $11.9 million in the US and a little over $13 million globally. Written and directed by Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler), the film is a well composed piece on a technical level, but it’s an oddly structured beast which doesn’t quite know what it wants to be story-wise.
MOVIES
Film Threat

The Invisible Mother

Some stoners like their butterflies to have death heads, so if spooky is your smoking jazz, then get on the groovy ghoulie train that is co-writers/co-directors Matthew Diebler and Jacob Gillman’s psychedelic haunter The Invisible Mother. Your eyes will eat up the trippy visuals like potato chips, and your lungs will shiver in happiness. Grab a vial of the top-shelf herb cause this cookie will chew you up! For anyone still left, we will now turn to a more academic appreciation of this impressive debut, mainly dealing with retro Italian cinema flourishes.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Legendary Actor Peter Scolari Dies At 66

Hollywood legend Peter Scolari has passed away at the age of 66 after battling cancer for the last two years. Despite his illness, Scolari continued to work in the industry that he loved, most recently wrapping up filming on the second season of the television series Evil where he played Bishop Thomas Marx.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy