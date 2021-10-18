CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Very polite, very kind’: Neighbours’ ‘shock’ as police search London flat in Sir David Amess murder probe

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pktH1_0cTsykG800

Forty miles from the church in Leigh-on-Sea where Tory MP Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed, police officers spent Sunday morning searching a north London flat believed to have been home to the suspect in that case.

Detectives wearing blue latex gloves were seen entering the three-storey Victorian townhouse on a smart residential street in Kentish Town, the top two floors of which were said to have been occupied by Ali Harbi Ali , his parents and siblings. Two more officers stood guarding the entrance. The blinds and curtains of the middle and upper floors of the house were all closed.

A yellow police forensics gazebo was later erected in the front garden, with blue panels around the sides of the tent to prevent members of the public being able to see inside.

“The whole thing sends shivers down my spine,” said one local resident cycling past the police and huddle of journalists, their cameras pointed at the house.

“We’re so far from Leigh-on-Sea,” she said.

Another neighbour, who grew up on the street and said he knew the family, described them as “always very polite, very kind”.

“I knew a guy who lived in the house, I thought he was around 28 or 29, he was lovely,” the man, who did not want to be named, said. “He had older brothers, I think there were four brothers in all, and the mum and dad. I thought the dad was living in Somalia.

“It has come as a complete shock to me. They were quite quiet but were nice, cool, calm people. They would always ask about my family. We never had any problems with the brothers.

“There were no weird comings or goings, they spent a lot of time indoors but everyone did during lockdown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02HfJ4_0cTsykG800

The 25-year-old suspect is being held under the Terrorism Act at a police station in the capital.

Local people to whom The Independent spoke said there was nothing to suggest their neighbour would end up as a murder suspect in a killing that has stunned the country.

A woman living close by said the area was “mixed” and the leafy street itself was “lovely”.

Another neighbour walking his dog near to the house said he was “shocked” that police would have any cause to search the property. “I never would have expected that,” he said.

Officers have been carrying out searches at three addresses. On Friday, police were at a house in Croydon, south London, reportedly Mr Ali’s childhood home.

A neighbour there told the Daily Mail he had once claimed to work for the NHS. Officers have also searched a third unspecified location, also said to be in London.

Kahiye Alim, director of the Council of Somali Organisations, said that while he did not know the suspect or his family, it was his understanding that they were “well-educated”.

Mr Alim said: “The father held a role of political importance in Somalia, and he was very active on social media, posting about Somali politics.

“It is quite normal for the diaspora to move back and forth between the UK and Somalia. The father had held a media communication director role for the prime minister but there was an election in 2016 and a new government in 2017.

“Right now it is time for the family to be left alone.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Two found guilty of killing that sparked gang feud

Two gang members men have been found guilty of killing a man whose death sparked a feud that led to the shooting of "gentle giant" Chad Gordon. Jemal Ebrahim, 23, died after he was stabbed in the leg in Edgecot Grove, Tottenham, on 13 May 2020. His death led to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Man, 25, in dock over murder of UK MP David Amess

A 25-year-old man appeared in court on Thursday charged with the murder of British MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death last week in what lawyers said was an attack with a "terrorist connection". Ali Harbi Ali, who was arrested at the scene of the killing in Leigh-on-Sea, east of London, last Friday, also faces a separate charge of preparing acts of terrorism. He appeared in court in central London wearing a grey tracksuit and thick-rimmed glasses, speaking only to confirm his name, age and address at the 13-minute hearing. Ali, from north London, was remanded in custody until an administrative hearing at the Central Criminal Court, the Old Bailey, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Amess
BBC

Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act

A man detained over the killing of MP Sir David Amess is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC. Police said the man was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers had until 22 October to question him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Family ‘absolutely broken’ by murder of Sir David Amess

The family of murdered Sir David Amess have urged people to be tolerant and “set aside hatred” as counter-terrorism officers investigate the Conservative MP’s killing. In a statement released through the Metropolitan Police Sir David’s family said they are “absolutely broken” after he was attacked while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

David Amess stabbing – latest: Counter-terror police leading probe into ‘kind, committed’ Tory MP’s death

Counter-terrorism officers are leading the murder investigation into the stabbing to death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, Essex Police has said. They were keeping an open mind as to the alleged attacker’s motivations, according to chief constable Ben Julian Harrington.The stabbing took place at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh at about midday. Essex Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested “immediately” after officers arrived, and a knife recovered.Sir David, who was first elected to parliament in 1983, leaves a wife and five children. The 69-year-old was praised as “the most committed MP you could ever hope to meet” whose “every word and act were marked by kindness”, as tributes flooded in from parliamentary colleagues. Read More David Amess death: Tributes flood in for ‘hugely kind and good’ MPSir David Amess: Father of five, veteran MP and passionate champion of SouthendDavid Amess: Murder will spark renewed debate over security for MPs
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sir David Amess killing was terrorism, police say

The killing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess is being treated as a terrorist incident by police. Sir David was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on Friday. The Metropolitan Police said there was a potential link to Islamist extremism. A 25-year-old British man was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics#Murder#Police#Tory#Victorian
BBC

Sir David Amess: Political world pays tribute to much-loved MP

Boris Johnson has led tributes from the political world to Sir David Amess MP, who was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex. The prime minister said he was "one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics". Watch to hear from other politicians, including Labour leader...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Southend will become a city in tribute to murdered MP Sir David Amess

Leading tributes in the Commons, Boris Johnson praised the politician, who ‘simply wanted to serve the people of Essex’ as a backbench MP. Southend will be granted city status as a tribute to Sir David Amess, the Tory MP who led a decades-long campaign for the move for the seaside town until his murder.
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Ali Harbi Ali in court charged with terror murder of Sir David Amess

The 25-year-old was remanded in custody. A 25-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the terrorism-related murder of MP Sir David Amess. Ali Harbi Ali, from London, has been charged with murder and preparing acts of terrorism, the Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
The Independent

Brian Laundrie - update: Police reveal hidden cameras were installed around Laundrie home after remains found

Skeletal human remains found inside the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park were confirmed to be those of Brian Laundrie. The bones were found a day earlier near where a backpack and notebook belonging to Mr Laundrie were in the swamp. His parents Chris and Roberta Laundrie acknowledged the death in a short and unemotional statement, released through their lawyer Steven Bertolino, asking for privacy.Mr Bertolino wrote on behalf of the Laundrie’s: “We have no further comment at this time and we ask that you respect the Laundrie’s privacy at this time.” The Petito-Schmidt family attorney Rick Stafford said they would...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

South Shore Woman Sees Police Activity After Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Only To Find Out It Was Her Own Beloved Brother

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman recently got an alert on her phone about a shooting just steps outside her door in the South Shore community, and even saw the police activity out her window. Hours later, she discovered the victim was her own brother – and a mentor in the community. Oliver William McCall Jr. was simply walking when he became caught in the path of rapid gunfire. Late Thursday, police were trying to determine if an armed trio who crashed a stolen car was spooked when they opened fire on the off-duty security guard. Meanwhile, his family is searching for answers. “We are...
CHICAGO, IL
The Independent

Missing three-year-old found dead in an alley after mother murdered

A three-year-old boy was found dead in an alleyway in Milwaukee, Wisconsin after his mother was found murdered last week. Major Harris was found in the northern parts of the city on Thursday after an amber alert had been sent out concerning his disappearance. His remains were discovered in a container nearby some dumpsters. Police have not said how he died. “With a heavy heart, I’d like to pass [on] that we have found Major Harris, unfortunately, deceased at North 35th Street and West Rohr,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Clark said on Thursday. “This is an ongoing investigation. This...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

301K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy