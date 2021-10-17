CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Seahawks-Steelers, A to Z

By Jim Wexell
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeahawks missing key offensive staples for tonight's game...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Cbs Interactive#American Football#Seahawks Steelers#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Colin Kaepernick News

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden has five words in response to email scandal

The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
NFL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Sends Clear Message About Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals That He Got Contract Offers From The Dallas Cowboys And Seattle Seahawks To Play In The NFL During The NBA's Lockout In 2011

LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
NBA
The Spun

Derek Carr Reveals His True Feelings On Jon Gruden

Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
NFL
FanSided

This Mac Jones admission about Trevon Diggs is bad news for Pats fans

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Have Reportedly Signed A New Running Back

The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy