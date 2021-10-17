Seahawks-Steelers, A to Z

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found themselves in last place of the AFC North holding a 1-3 record on the season. Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t look like the franchise quarterback he used to be. It seems injuries and age have finally caught up to the 18-year veteran. It’s time to evaluate two possible Steelers quarterback replacements for the 2021 season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
The Buccaneers wild win over the Patriots on Sunday didn't just allow Tom Brady to get revenge on his old team, the victory also allowed Brady to enter a very exclusive club. Thanks to the victory, Brady is now just the fourth quarterback in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams, joining Peyton Manning, Drew Brees and Brett Favre.
Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played professional football in five years, but the 33-year-old quarterback isn’t giving up yet. The former NFL quarterback revealed in a new interview with EBONY magazine that he’s still training as hard as ever, hoping a team will sign him. Kaepernick last played in the NFL in...
Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
The world hasn’t heard too much from Jon Gruden since he resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders following racist and homophobic emails that went public. The Raiders have since moved on and some players have even expressed relief from the new atmosphere on the sidelines. Meanwhile, there are reports that owner Mark Davis is upset with the NFL behind the scenes.
Colin Kaepernick was a major topic of conversation following the 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. Kaepernick, of course, had plenty of success against Green Bay during his professional career. He shredded the Packers defense in the NFL’s 2012 Divisional Round. It might have been the best game of Kaepernick’s career.
Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
LeBron James has been known as an extremely versatile player. While he may not be the best in certain areas, there are few things that he cannot do on the court. One of the things that stood out about him during his career though, was his athletic ability. LeBron James has been an absolute wrecking ball when getting to the rim, using his explosiveness and leaping ability to make insane finishes near the basket.
Members of the Las Vegas Raiders have been left to answer questions this week in the wake of Jon Gruden’s resignation on Monday night. The latest individual to weigh in on the controversy looming over the organization was starting quarterback Derek Carr. Carr got straight to the point during his...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones doesn’t seem too confident about his upcoming matchup against Trevon Diggs and the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is one of the hottest debate topics in the league ahead of his matchup with Mac Jones and the Patriots. Proponents of Diggs are ready to give him Defensive Player of the Year after five weeks, and naysayers are shredding him apart on social media for his inconsistent coverage.
The Kansas City Chiefs added some depth at the running back position on Tuesday afternoon. The Chiefs have reportedly signed running back Elijah McGuire to their practice squad, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Kansas City’s running back depth took a major hit on Sunday. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went...
The return of Odell Beckham Jr. from his near year-long absence due to an ACL injury was slated to be a game-changing development for the Cleveland Browns offense. However, in the most recent two games of the 2021 NFL season, this hope has not yet come to fruition. In the...
