Saint Martin's Score Central Wash. [Erickson, Laynie] Kill by Gooding, Emily (from Hitchcock, Analise).1-0 SM subs: Alos, Kylie; Coon, Kylie. 1-1[Alos, Kylie] Kill by Payne, Marianna (from Andaya, Tia). [Stires, Hannah] Kill by Gooding, Emily (from Hitchcock, Analise).2-1 [Brenner, Gracie] Kill by Coon, Kylie (from Hitchcock, Analise).3-1 3-2[Brenner, Gracie]...