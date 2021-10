The race for the No. 1 seed in the GNAC standings seems poised to go down to the wire as the lead has now changed hands three times in as many weeks. Seattle Pacific dropped points for just the second time this season, playing to a 1-1 draw at Montana State Billings on Saturday. Liberty Palmer scored her team-leading fourth goal to put the Yellowjackets ahead. Lauren Forster equalized for SPU, but MSUB goalkeeper Clare Keenan made six saves to keep the Falcons out of the net the rest of the way. The Falcons were stopped in their tracks after opening the week with a dominating 7-0 win over Central Washington. Forster scored twice in that game, earning GNAC Offensive Player of the Week for her three goals.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO