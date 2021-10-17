CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Undergraduate Mixer!

Still getting to know campus and meeting new people?. Come to...

Arbiter Online

Undergraduate students showcase creative writing at Storyfort, Treefort 2021

Storyfort — the storytelling program track at Boise’s Treefort Music Fest — hosted a creative writing showcase for Boise State undergraduate students on Friday, Sept. 24. The event featured a collection of poetry, fiction and creative nonfiction read by students whose works were selected from a pool of submissions. On...
BOISE, ID
chaminade.edu

Online Undergraduate Program: More than a Degree

Chaminade University is excited to announce the redesign of its online undergraduate program — called Flex — that puts students in control of the pace of their course completion so they can decide how to weave instruction and classwork into their busy schedules. The new program approach will launch in...
HONOLULU, HI
case.edu

Weatherhead School of Management undergraduate fall open house

Learn more about Weatherhead School of Management undergraduate academic programs and opportunities at the fall open house Friday, Oct. 22, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Peter B. Lewis Building, Room 208. Current Weatherhead School and other CWRU students are welcome to attend. Have questions about a major, minor or...
COLLEGES
piratemedia1.com

SoAD Juried Undergraduate Exhibition to return in-person

The School of Art and Design (SoAD) 2021 fall Juried Undergraduate Exhibition will open on Oct. 13 in the Grey Gallery to showcase the work of students from across SoAD with the presentation of winners to occur virtually at 4 p.m. Maria Modlin, curator of the Grey Gallery, said the...
VISUAL ART
Daily Free Press

BU Undergraduate Women in Economics strives to create empowering space for students

Economics has historically been a male-dominated field in the United States. Students at Boston University, however, started a club last Spring to address the disparities in the field and create opportunities for underrepresented students. BU Undergraduate Women in Economics provides a space in the male-dominated field of economics for students...
BOSTON, MA
su.edu

Undergraduates Can Earn Credit, Live On Campus During J Term

Shenandoah University is offering current undergraduate, incoming, and visiting students the chance to earn additional undergraduate credits this winter by taking a January term (J Term) course. The J Term runs from Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, to Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, (no classes will be held on Martin Luther King,...
WINCHESTER, VA
eku.edu

Undergraduate Certificate in Gastronomic Tourism

A vital component of the tourism experience, gastronomic tourism explores food and beverage as the motivating factors for travel. For many destinations, food-making is an integral part of their identity and brand image. The program offers a unique curriculum that provides a strong background in culinary and beverage management and prepares graduates to secure employment at the local, state or national levels or abroad.
RICHMOND, KY
Paintings
siue.edu

SOPHE Names Two SIUE Public Health Undergraduates Collegiate Champions

National Health Education Week, Oct. 18-22, is increasing national awareness of major public health issues and promoting a better understanding of the role of health education. The annual focus is organized by the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE), a professional organization comprised of health educators, academics and researchers who...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
University of Florida

VP Promise: Enriching the CALS undergraduate student experience

VP Promise – Enriching the Undergraduate Student Experience in the UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. Introduced by Dr. J. Scott Angle, Vice President for Agriculture and Natural Resources, the VP promise is an initiative to provide financial assistance for students pursuing experiences in agriculture, life sciences and natural resources. CALS supports student success both inside and outside of the classroom and encourages students to broaden their perspectives through enriching opportunities such as study abroad programs and travel to conferences. The VP Promise is an avenue to make these experiences more attainable to undergraduate students.
AGRICULTURE
manhattan.edu

Tutor/Mentor for the COCR and VISTA for Federal Work Studyle here

Tutors or Mentors needed for the COCR and VISTA: Earn Federal Work Study while helping others!. If you are eligible for federal work study or want volunteer hours, come help the Center for Optimal College Readiness! We are looking for tutors, mentors, and assistance with the High School Articulation project in schools across New York City and lower Westchester. We have schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens that need you! If you are interested in any of these opportunities and are eligible for federal work study, please contact Sophia Cossens, Assistant Director of the Center for Optimal College Readiness, at scossens01@manhattan.edu.
EDUCATION
manhattan.edu

New Geography Minor! And Free Pizza!

The School of Liberal Arts is having a Geography pizza party. Ever wonder how Google Maps works? Now you can learn how to create maps right here at Manhattan College - become a Geography Minor!. Dr. Robin Lovell will explain the course of study and valuable job skills you will...
COLLEGES
TheConversationAU

Write what you know: the COVID experience is a rich resource for year 12 English exams

Generations of students sitting exams would know what Australian poet Joanne Burns means when she writes of the fear of failure when expressing ideas. they don’t come out of your mouth in smooth formation very often […] you become intimidated far too easily by the prospect of that great black trapdoor under your words, that might open and tumble you down to the cavern of indefinite shame if you start to make the slightest mistake […] In 2021, English students are not only striving to overcome the “trapdoor” under their words, they are doing so in a year that has challenged them to...
EDUCATION
okstate.edu

Undergraduate Ceremony Details

Degree candidates should purchase their cap and gown from the University Store; they come with an OSU tassel and commemorative medallion to complete the outfit. Arrive at least 30 minutes prior to your ceremony time (doors will open an hour prior to the ceremony). No tickets are required. Masks are...
STILLWATER, OK
msureporter.com

Undergraduate creates pieces from the ground-up

“Paint is so much more than just color,” said Ben Liebl, featured artist of the 2021 Summer Undergraduate Research grant Showcase. Liebl’s artwork is being featured in Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Hearth Lounge exhibition inside of the Centennial Student Union. “I wanted to push my work toward being on a...
MANKATO, MN

