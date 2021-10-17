CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

'Green monster' Halloween smoothies to make with kids

In her work as a parent and education expert, Karen Aronian, is all about bringing fun and joy into youngsters’ lives. These beakers will bring smiles to kids (and kids at heart) this Halloween season. "It's so much fun to start the Halloween morning off with a scare, dare your kids to drink the ‘Monster Smoothie’ packed with nutrients, and served up in Frankenstein's Lab Beakers," Aronian tells Fox News.
FOOD & DRINKS
Omaha.com

10 monster tales to read to kids this Halloween season

As Halloween draws nearer, it's time to get out the spooky decorations, watch spooky movies and read spooky stories. But what about the younger audience? Sometimes Halloween-themed books and movies meant for older kids are just a little too creepy for the younger audience. Here are some books to introduce...
KIDS
TrendHunter.com

Household Monster Toys

Luki Lab is introducing a new line of plush toys called House Monsters that's designed to teach kids that life isn't as scary as it seems. The toy range provides answers to some of life's greatest mysteries, such as "Why do my socks always disappear in the dryer?" and "What was that noise in the attic?"
thetimes24-7.com

Avoiding the COVID monster this Halloween

People dressed up in costumes and makeup are a familiar sight on Halloween night. Unfortunately, events like costume parades and trick or treat can be high-risk for spreading viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Take steps to protect yourself and others, such as finding lower risk ways to participate in Halloween and trick or treating; for example:
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#My Love#Essential Oils
DFW Community News

Bewitched by the Barn

10/22/2021 to 10/22/2021 - Join us at our historic barn for tales of old, popcorn and cider. Stories get spookier as the night wanes. $3 per person, ages 3+. Continue on to full article...
LIFESTYLE
DFW Community News

Animal Shelter – Pet of the week

Meet Coco! She has been with us since June 16, longer than any other dog. She is a 1-year-old spayed bull terrier/Labrador retriever mix that is microchipped and fully vetted. She loves toys and kids... Continue on to full article...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
MadameNoire

Willie Taylor’s Wife Accuses Him Of ‘Leaving Her Aimlessly With 4 Kids’ And He Responds

Shanda Denyce, who is married to Willie Taylor of Day 26, revealed on social media that Taylor decided to take a break from his family. In a recent post, that she changed the caption to later, she shared that the former Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star “left her aimlessly” with their four children. In his absence though, she said she has never felt better.
RELATIONSHIPS
dogtime.com

Save A Dog: Cyclists Find Elderly, Blind Dog On Trail & Carry Her To A New Life

Five cyclists discovered an elderly, blind dog, later named Ada, abandoned and weak on a mountain trail. Through a “grueling” group effort, these caring humans gave Ada a second chance for a compassionate, late-life story. Three miles down the Southern Crossing trail of the Manzano Mountains, the cyclist friends were...
ANIMALS
FIRST For Women

This Common Mistake While Brewing Coffee May Make It Harmful to Your Health

From using the perfect French press to only buying certain kinds of beans, everyone has their own special way of brewing the perfect cup o’ Joe. A hack that’s become increasingly popular in recent years is one where people freeze their coffee beans before grinding them to help their ingredients last longer. However, while this may seem like an efficient trick, coffee drinkers could inadvertently end up damaging the bean in the process — and potentially also risking their health a little bit.
FOOD & DRINKS
eaglenews.org

Episode 88: Monster Prom 2: Monster Camp

They did the camp, they did the monster camp. The monster camp, it was a graveyard camp. They did the camp, it caught on in a camp. They did the camp, they did the monster camp! Join us as we make our move to impress that special someone and ask them out to the camp… THE MONSTER CAMP!
TV SERIES
flbusinessdaily.com

Chamber Monster Bash

Tarpon Springs Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Our Chamber Monster Bash is going to be a MONSTER SMASH!. Join us for a night of fiendish fun and Halloween humor as we enjoy witchy games, ghoulish drinks, and lite hors d'oeuvres. Awards will be given for the best costumes!!
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
CNN

49 gifts every woman in your life would love to receive

Believe it or not, friends, gifting season is here. Whether you’ve been taking note of what types of things your loved ones have been yearning to receive or you have absolutely no clue what to buy, you’ll have to make your final choice soon enough. Regardless, finding the right gift...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FireEngineering.com

Drawn by Fire: The Accountability Monster

I know this monster all too well—it ruined many a restful night’s sleep! I could never train hard enough to please it, but I tried daily to satisfy its hunger. The key word here is “try,” as I spent countless hours trying to prepare myself mentally, physically, and emotionally to handle whatever came my way as a company officer. I lived in fear of failure! Not failure in the “I tried my best but fell short” kind of way, but failure that would get one of crew members or the public hurt or killed. I believe it’s one of the things that made me a good officer, and a bad one—I could never please myself or the monster lurking over my shoulder. That being said, I can’t imagine the torment my soul would have endured if I hadn’t trained as hard as I did (and still do). It would have been unbearable. As with everything, training is key to success and confidence—and peace of mind and soul. I strive for an elusive perfection and hope that I fall somewhere that’s competent.
ENTERTAINMENT
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
12K+
Followers
67K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy