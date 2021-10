In addition to ‘water’s soul’, plensa has also been commissioned to develop his largest indoor project to date, UTOPIA, which will be installed in the lobby of a new welcome center for the frederik meijer gardens & sculpture park, in grand rapids, michigan. composed of portraits that are rendered in relief from pure white marble, UTOPIA opens in november 2021. finally, galerie lelong & co., new york, presents a solo exhibition featuring new sculptures by the artist, including the debut of the new NEST series, alabaster sculptures about five feet (one and a half meters) tall that see portraits emerge from the stone. the exhibition opens on friday, october 29, and will be on view until december 23, 2021.

