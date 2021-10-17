CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

'Nice Girl' Gets Nasty After Being Rejected By A Guy

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Getting rejected is a universal human experience that totally sucks, but that doesn't mean we gotta take out our feelings on other people....

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
houstonianonline.com

Sybren gets revenge after an uncomfortable rejection of a dating test

In the new “Dating” program, blind dating and knowledge testing are combined. Previously matched pairs, who have not yet seen each other, compete against each other. This way they can finally reach the final, where they get the option to continue as a couple or compete against each other. And that could lead to some rather awkward moments, according to the first episode that aired last night.
CELEBRITIES
bransontrilakesnews.com

The Nice Guy

Why do nice guys finish last? The answer is pretty simple. The nice guys are last, because chances are they were too busy holding the door open for everyone else who finished before them. That’s probably an oversimplification of a metaphor, but honestly I don’t think it’s too far from the truth.
BRANSON, MO
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nice Girls
Popculture

Homeowner Finds Creepy Doll in Wall With Note Admitting to Murder of Previous Owners

Liverpool might be world-famous as the city where the Beatles originated from, but it might soon attract ghost hunters. A homeowner claims he made a spine-chilling discovery at his new home, where he found a rag doll hidden inside a wall. The doll had a note allegedly written by the inanimate object, taking credit for murdering a family that lived there in the 1960s. While most people might see this and run away, the homeowner, Jonathan Lewis, finds the prank "funny."
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Bow Wow Calls Angela Simmons His "Everything," Serenades Her

Their longstanding friendship has often caused Bow Wow and Angela Simmons to face romance rumors, but the pair have insisted that there is nothing more than a platonic relationship between them. However, back when they were young teenagers, Bow and Angela were an item, but like many in their youth, their love did not last.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Court Declares Bow Wow IS The Father Of 1-Year-Old Stone Kamin

After a messy back-and-forth over a child’s paternity, the courts have declared that Bow Wow is indeed the father. Bow Wow wasn’t always opposed to having another child. In September 2020, it was the rapper himself who suggested that he was a father for the second time, and it was later revealed that the mother of the child was a model named Olivia Sky.
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Blake Lively calls Instagram photo of daughters ‘disturbing’

Blake Lively is a famous actress, someone who’s chosen to live her life in public, but her kids have not. And the Gossip Girl actress makes a point to maintain the privacy of her three children, who she shares with Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds. Lively reiterated that stance when she...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lizzo Faces Backlash for Posing With Chris Brown & Calling Him Her 'Favorite Person'

Lizzo is letting it be known that she's a fan of Chris Brown. On Saturday, the "Rumors" singer was spotted posing with Brown backstage at the Oakland, Calif., stop of the Millennium Tour -- which featured performances from Ashanti, Bow Wow, B2K and more -- where she took a brief moment before their photo opp to tell Brown how much of a fan she is.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown Taunts Kody: You'll Never Be Happy, Dude! Not Ever!

You know the saying about how the best things come to those who wait?. Well, Meri Brown is here with an important variation. She believes nothing good ever comes to those who sit around and wait to find out what might come next, as opposed to appreciating all they already possess.
CELEBRITIES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy