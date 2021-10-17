Q&A: How will California's new 988 mental health line actually work?

Stephon Edwards Watts was just 15-years-old when he was shot and killed by Calumet City Police in the basement of his own home in 2012. He was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome. His parents made a 911 call because he was in mental distress. During the response to that call, Watts was killed by police. New legislation in Illinois, known as the Stephon Edwards Watts Act, aims to prevent such tragedies by providing trained mental health workers to respond instead of, or alongside, police. To talk about that new legislation and different responses to mental health emergencies, we were joined by two representatives from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Department, a registered nurse who leads a program in which clinicians partner with the Springfield police and the leader of a program offering alternatives to calling the police during mental health crises.

