CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Q&A: How will California's new 988 mental health line actually work?

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September 2020, Congress passed bipartisan legislation creating a three-digit national suicide hotline: 988. Think of it as an alternative to 911 for mental health emergencies. The system is intended to make it easier to seek immediate help during a mental health crisis. Instead of calling 911 or the...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
alaskapublic.org

How the pandemic is impacting health care workers’ mental health

Trauma is taking a serious toll on health care workers across the country. The constant exposure to death, and the sense of powerlessness that comes from watching patients die alone, has caused a spike of resignations and staffing shortages that only heightens the stress and pressure felt by those who remain on the front lines. What are the long term impacts of secondary trauma for those working the front lines of the pandemic?
ANCHORAGE, AK
illinois.edu

How can mental health responders change policing?

Stephon Edwards Watts was just 15-years-old when he was shot and killed by Calumet City Police in the basement of his own home in 2012. He was diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome. His parents made a 911 call because he was in mental distress. During the response to that call, Watts was killed by police. New legislation in Illinois, known as the Stephon Edwards Watts Act, aims to prevent such tragedies by providing trained mental health workers to respond instead of, or alongside, police. To talk about that new legislation and different responses to mental health emergencies, we were joined by two representatives from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign Police Department, a registered nurse who leads a program in which clinicians partner with the Springfield police and the leader of a program offering alternatives to calling the police during mental health crises.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Mercury News

How to Support Your Mental Health as the Seasons Change

Active Aging | Presented by: Physicians Medical Group of San Jose. As the days get shorter and colder and we welcome the festivities of fall, many older adults notice that they experience a change in energy levels and mood that feels like depression. If you’ve noticed a decline in your mental health when the seasons change, you’re not alone. Here’s a basic guide to understanding seasonal depression, its symptoms, and most importantly, how to cope with its effects so that you can take charge of your health.
SAN JOSE, CA
insidernj.com

Ciattarelli Actually has to Hope New Jersey isn’t California

One of Jack Ciattarelli’s signature campaign lines is that Phil Murphy wants to turn New Jersey into the “California of the east.”. This is intended to produce horrified gasps and boos from Republicans and it never fails to prompt just that. But there’s an underlying irony here that may mean...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Orinda, CA
Local
California Government
City
Walnut Creek, CA
NJ Spotlight

Mental health community program works, study says

Expanding an integrated care system helped patients. Now it should become permanent, advocates say. Advocates for people with serious mental illness and drug addictions have hailed a federally funded program that, when started in 2017, made New Jersey one of just eight states to offer a unique model of coordinated community-based care.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Q A#Americans#Ab 988#Assembly#Senate#Democrat
FOX2Now

New initiative addresses mental health in black communities

DELLWOOD, Mo – The National Allegiance on Mental Illness reports 63% of black people believe mental health conditions is a sign of personal weakness. This idea, and lack of seeking treatment or services, has led to a mental health crisis in black communities. Tunnel Light, Inc. is a nonprofit organization...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland directs doctors, pharmacists to follow expanded rules for coronavirus vaccine boosters

Maryland health officials and pharmacies say they’re prepared to follow new federal approvals for coronavirus vaccines that will allow more people to get booster shots. Under the new approvals, anyone who received the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot after six months if they are 65 or older or if they are 18 and older living in long-term care settings, ...
MARYLAND STATE
The Suburban Times

New Report on Washington Women and Children’s Mental Health

Submitted by UnitedHealthcare of Washington. Even before the global pandemic, Washington women and children’s mental health has been a growing concern. A new report by the United Health Foundation, “America’s Health Rankings: 2021 Health of Women and Children” found that mental health distress in Washington women and children has grown exponentially since 2014. Also, the report finds that teen suicide in Washington has grown 38% since 2014 and is currently sitting at a 40% higher rate than the national average.
MENTAL HEALTH
WHAS11

'It is really important to check in with your kids' | Experts detail pandemic's effect on children's mental health, how to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mental health in kids is now declared a national emergency according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the increase in isolation, fear and grief the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported an increase in emergency room visits for mental health emergencies in children 5-17, in the last year. At the beginning of 2021, the CDC saw a 51% increase in suicide attempts for girls 12-17.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Warns Bugs Are Spreading A Dangerous Disease Around The United States

Texas (and many other states) are currently facing a massive battle against Covid-19. But unfortunately, that's not the only disease the country will have to deal with during 2021. The Kissing Bug spreads a parasite that causes Chagas disease. Quoting the CDC: "Chagas disease occurs immediately after infection, and can last up to a few weeks or months. During the acute phase, parasites may be found in the circulating blood. This phase of infection is usually mild or asymptomatic.
nbc25news.com

Extra stimulus checks for social security beneficiaries

Flint, Mich. - The senior citizens league is advocating for those on social security to receive a bonus stimulus check. They're now asking congress to consider the additional funds through a letter they sent to congress members. The Senior Citizens League, also known as, TSCL, is asking congress not only...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy