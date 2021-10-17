Pioneer men shine at Private College Championships

It was a great day for the Gunnison High School (GHS) mountain bike team on Sunday, as they traveled to Eagle to compete in the Southern Regional Championships. Elianne Fisher led the way for the Cowboys, finishing in fifth place in the varsity girls category, crossing the finish line with a time of 1:31:47.28. Allie Schwartz recorded the next best finish coming in sixth place (1:08:19.77) in the Sophomore girls race, and was followed by Kailyn Japuntich in 11th (1:11:45.10), Abby Cattles in 12th (1:11:49.32) and Megan Vanderveer in 16th (1:15:07.44). Despite being the first race of Olivia Neyman’s career on Sunday, she shone for GHS, leading the way in the freshman girls category with a 10th place finish (1:12:25.60). Norah Lee also competed in the freshman girls race and came in 16th (1:49:46.70). During the race Lee had a major bike component failure and had to take another bike, which resulted in a five minute time penalty. Due to the high placement of the Cowboy riders, they moved up two spots into sixth place among Division 3. Levi Mason was the lone boy to compete on Sunday, coming in 75th place (1:11:02.75) in the freshman boys race. GHS will be back at it on Sunday, Oct. 23 as they compete in the state championships over the course of two days.

GUNNISON, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO