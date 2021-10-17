CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pioneer men shine at Private College Championships

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPPLETON, Wis. - Spencer Kirsteatter was the top overall finisher in a winning time of 25 minutes, 20.7 seconds to...

