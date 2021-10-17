CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 weeks on, no sign Spanish volcano eruption is close to end

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (AP) — Officials say there is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an...

abc17news.com

Reuters

Nine days after eruption, lava from La Palma volcano reaches ocean

LA PALMA, Spain, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Red hot lava from a volcano that devastated the Spanish island of La Palma reached the Atlantic Ocean late on Tuesday evening, nine days after it started to flow down the mountain, wrecking buildings and destroying crops. Big clouds of white steam billowed...
WORLD
Phys.org

Experts say Canary Islands eruption not close to ending

There is no prospect of the volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands ending "in the short or medium term", experts said Wednesday after three-and-a-half weeks of activity. At the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island, "levels of sulphur dioxide don't currently lead us to think the end of the eruption will be in the short or medium term," said Maria Jose Blanco, spokesman for the Canaries' volcanologist group Pevolca.
WORLD
Mercury News

Photos: La Palma volcano erupts on Canary Island

A volcano continues to dramatically spew out lava on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Sunday. Authorities on Sunday monitored a new stream of molten rock that has added to the destruction of over 1,100 buildings. Anything in the path of the lava — homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area — has been consumed. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone has sent a new lava stream heading toward the western shore of the island.
WORLD
Marconews.com

'We are at the mercy of the volcano': Nearly one month later, Spanish island still dealing with eruption

MADRID — There is no sign that a volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma is coming to an end, four weeks after it began, officials said Sunday. The volcano on one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa has so far destroyed more than 1,800 buildings, mostly homes, though prompt evacuations have helped avoid casualties on the island of some 85,000 people.
ENVIRONMENT
newsy.com

Strongest Earthquake Since Volcano Erupted Rocks Spanish Island

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands in what was the strongest recorded temblor since volcanic eruptions began 26 days ago, authorities said Thursday. The quake was one of around 60 recorded overnight, Spain's National Geographic Institute said, as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continued to spew...
ENVIRONMENT
watchers.news

Shugo mud volcano erupts, area closed for safety reasons, Russia

Shugo mud volcano near the village of Varenikovskaya in Russia's Krasnodar Krai began erupting this week, forcing authorities to close it for tourists for safety reasons. According to local residents, active volcanic activity began a couple of days ago, with the first confirmed signs on October 20. Scientists believe that...
EUROPE
abc17news.com

Spain pledges quicker help for La Palma volcano damage

SANTA CRUZ DE LA PALMA, Canary Islands (AP) — Spain’s prime minister says that his government will speed up already promised aid to help the thousands of residents on La Palma island whose homes and livelihoods have been destroyed by a protracted volcanic eruption. On his fifth visit since the Atlantic island was shaken by the Sept. 19 eruption, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said that his government would pass new measures this week to help millions of euros in aid to reach those in need. Lava flows have damaged or destroyed over 2,100 buildings, mostly houses and farms, and displaced 7,500 residents. Authorities warn that the volcano is showing no signs of stopping.
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Who let the dogs out? Mystery disappearance grips Spain volcano isle

For days, Spain was gripped by the drama of four hungry dogs trapped by an erupting volcano as daring plans were made to rescue them by drone. The four emaciated dogs, all a local hunting breed known as Podenco Canario, were trapped in Todoque which has been swamped by lava since the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19.
ANIMALS
abc17news.com

Hurrican Rick gains force off Mexico’s Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Rick gathered force off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to hit that coast by Monday as a Category 3 storm. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Rick may be a major hurricane with winds as high as 120 miles per hour (195 kph) before hitting land somewhere between the seaport of Lazaro Cardenas and Manzanillo. On Saturday, the hurricane was located about 195 miles (315 kilometers) south of the coastal resort of Zihuatanejo. The storm had winds of 85 mph (135 kph), and was moving north-northwest at 7 miles per hour (11 kph). The center warned Rick could produce flash flooding and mudslides.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Girl, 8, who disappeared on a family hiking trip to a forest on the German-Czech border found alive after two days in freezing weather without food or water

A German girl who was lost for two days in a forest along the German-Czech border was found alive by rescuers on Tuesday. Eight-year-old Julia Sleegers, from Berlin, was separated from her family on Sunday and became lost in thick woodland near Mount Cerchov, spending around 45 hours by herself in freezing weather without food or water.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans': Haiti gang leader 'Death Without Days' threatens to KILL 17 missionaries unless ransom is paid

The leader of the Haitian gang that kidnapped 17 missionaries is threatening to kill them if he doesn't receive a ransom of up to $1 million for each person. 'I swear by thunder that if I don't get what m asking for, I will put a bullet in the heads of these Americans,' 400 Mawozo leader Wilson Joseph said in a video posted to social media Thursday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

