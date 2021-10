Even Superman had his kryptonite. For as great as Phil Parker and the Iowa defense has been throughout the past several years-- Purdue wide receiver David Bell has gotten whatever he's wanted against a normally-lethal Iowa defense. In two games against Iowa, the 6-foot-2 205-pounder has 26 receptions for 318 yards and four touchdowns. Safe to say-- it has kept Kirk Ferentz up at night.

IOWA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO