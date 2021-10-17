Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
wegotthiscovered.com
A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten
Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere
Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans discuss Kevin Hart and it goes exactly how you would expect
Let’s be real: actors and actresses can’t be liked by everyone. They may be your favorite, but won’t be for others. So when this one Reddit user shared their hot takes toward comedian Kevin Hart, movie fans came to his defense as to why OP’s thoughts might be ‘misguided’ at most.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’ just won an Emmy for Best Prosthetic Makeup for obvious reasons
One of the most impressive aspects of Stranger Things latest season has won the series an Emmy, with Vecna proving a huge success. The amazingly detailed prosthetic work for the villain Vecna has clinched an Emmy for Netflix. Winning in the category of Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup, it beat out fellow limited series like Star Trek: Picard, Angelyne, and Impeachment: An American Crime Story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rings of Power’ may have just answered an age-old ‘Lord of the Rings’ mystery
With The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power taking place several thousand years before the events of the main book series, and delving ever deeper into J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore at that, there are bound to be answers or at least hints to questions that have long plagued the minds of Middle-earth veterans. Some fans seem to be of the opinion that one of those answers has shown its face as early as the first two episodes.
wegotthiscovered.com
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
An inferior star-stuffed sequel to a smash hit comedy reanimates on streaming
Seth MacFarlane is one of the modern masters of comedy — especially considering his hilarious mega-hit series Family Guy has run for over 20 seasons. Amidst the Fox sitcom’s highly-publicized success, MacFarlane turned his attention slightly to cinematic comedy when he made his directorial debut with 2012’s smash hit comedy Ted. With the film’s success, MacFarlane followed up with 2015’s far inferior sequel, Ted 2.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
10 shows to watch if you like ‘Only Murders in the Building’
Is a mystery-comedy that follows three strangers: Charles Haden-Savage, Oliver Putman, and Mabel Mora. They live in the same Upper West Side apartment building in New York City and share a passion for true crime podcasts. The trio are portrayed by Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez respectively, and their performances, as well as the series, have received much acclaim.
wegotthiscovered.com
Old-school Marvel fans lament the loss of a film fixture the MCU ditched long ago
Oh, how far the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come. From the humble beginnings of Edward Norton’s short-lived run as Hulk, to Tatiana Maslany’s twerk-happy turn as She-Hulk, the MCU is closing in on 15 years of some of the most beloved entertainment in recent history, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
wegotthiscovered.com
M. Night Shyamalan ghost wrote a ’90s teen rom com and the stars didn’t even know
When you think of ’90s horror classics one of the movies that will inevitably pop up is The Sixth Sense. It’s all out and out classic and cemented director M. Night Shyamalan as one the freshest visionaries in the genre. However, turns out a good writer is a good writer regardless of genre because we’re learning he also had a hand in writing another classic, albeit tamer movie: She’s All That.
Comments / 0