Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman shares young son’s genuinely brilliant idea for a Batman villain
It looks like Neil Gaiman‘s young son might have inherited his his dad’s fertile imagination. Before he wrote an abundance of best-selling novels, such as Coraline and American Gods, Gaiman got his start with DC Comics, most famously creating The Sandman. The British author has also had a few dalliances with the Batman franchise over the years, too, notably writing Whatever Happened to the Caped Crusader?, centering around the Dark Knight’s funeral.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win
The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans react with glee over rumors of Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen joining the cast
Just as fans were recovering from all the breath-catching moments in the third House of the Dragon episode, the rumor mill has become abuzz with word that Henry Cavill and Elizabeth Olsen will be joining the world of Westeros in the second season. With the HBO spinoff series adapting Fire...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ debuts with a Rotten Tomatoes score that should have people worried, darling
After a messy build-up, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has finally held its premiere, and the first reviews for the film would suggest it might not be the thriller epic that we’ve been led to believe. Right now, Don’t Worry Darling has a dismally low 39 percent...
wegotthiscovered.com
AI brings Rainn Wilson’s Wolverine to life and Marvel needs to cast him, now!
The internet has done it again with an AI model, this time taking Rainn Wilson and X-men’s Wolverine as their latest lucky victims, much to everyone’s delight. Twitter user and TV director, Micheal McWhorter, going by TizzyEnt on the platform, just couldn’t help himself and gave everyone exactly what they wanted — a Marvel and The Office hybrid — using an AI model to generate images from any prompt. Inspired by a picture circulating online of Wilson’s The Office character, Dwight, onto Hugh Jackman’s ripped Wolverine figure, the user on Twitter went on to create even more inciting AI-generated images of this fictitious character.
wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman weighs in on ‘Rings of Power’ controversy and makes racist Tolkien fans look like the idiots they are
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here and, in a development that is depressing in its inevitability, the Amazon Prime Video show has found itself review-bombed from — let’s call ’em what they are — sexist and racist so-called “fans” accusing the show of being too “woke.” Even Elon Musk has outed himself as part of this crowd, tweeting out his belief that the series would leave J.R.R. Tolkien “turning in his grave.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest expensive flop has already crashed out of the global Top 10
Netflix‘s original movies aren’t always the most critically acclaimed films out there, but the streamer’s tactic of throwing a lot of money at the wall and coaxing big names on board often does the job of convincing users to click nonetheless. e.g. The Gray Man. However, the platform’s most recent pricey original has failed to both win over critics and find an audience, as it’s crashing hard in the global rankings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
10 films that had massive behind-the-scenes drama
Moviemaking and Hollywood is filled with big budgets, big stars, and bigger egos. The creative process itself can be such a difficult one, so it’s no surprise some films end up with major feuds on set. Such drama can be traced all the way back to cinema’s greatest triumph...
wegotthiscovered.com
Mark Hamill is still bitter ‘Star Wars’ sequels didn’t let him have a scene with Harrison Ford
Like anything else related to Star Wars, the sequel trilogy will be debated and discussed until the end of time. It had high highs, low lows, creamy middles, and, for Mark Hamill, one negative still stuck in his craw today is the lack of time with Ford’s Solo. Hamill...
wegotthiscovered.com
A single line saved these otherwise mediocre films from being forgotten
Earlier this year, audiences were treated to one of this summer’s earliest blockbusters in the form of The Lost City. With a cast consisting of Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum. Daniel Radcliffe, and Brad Pitt, plus a premise that was equal parts daunting and hilarious, it had all the tools to get by without needing to accomplish much in the creative department.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson thanks Brendan Fraser after emotional ‘The Whale’ premiere
Dwayne Johnson has issued a lovely thank you to Brendan Fraser and congratulated him on a spectacular debut screenings for The Whale. Darren Aronofsky’s latest film sees Fraser return to mainstream cinema with what’s looking like a Venice Film Festival favorite. Fraser’s performance has been picked as one of the highlights of the film, and as the film saw a six-minute standing ovation, Fraser was seen with tears in his eyes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans ready their go-to splatterfest favorites ahead of Halloween
The horror genre’s golden hour is coming ever closer, and the fans have already picked out which series they’ll be marathoning during the spookiest time of the year. Halloween will see a cavalcade of new spooked-up releases, but it’s about the home entertainment with the genre’s fans planning out which franchises they’ll be giving their eyes and ears over October. With some iconic franchises out there, here are the internet’s go-to favorites.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harry Styles plants a big kiss on Nick Kroll at Venice Film Festival, and fans are losing it
Arguably the biggest talk of the 2022 Venice Film Festival is essentially everything to do with Don’t Worry Darling, the latest directorial effort from Olivia Wilde. With all the drama that is reportedly brewing between the cast and crew, it might be hard to think there’s any love left. But that’s where stars Harry Styles and Nick Kroll want to prove you wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Williams reveals first theme from his ‘Indiana Jones 5’ score
At this point, Indiana Jones 5 seems as mythical as the Ark of the Covenant or the Holy Grail, since Disney’s long-awaited next installment in the archaeological action/adventure franchise has been reshuffled around the schedules so many times that it feels like it’s never actually going to get here. But, if all goes well, Harrison Ford should be cracking that whip on the big screen again next summer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Early reviews of ‘The Whale’ are in, and critics are absolutely loving Brendan Fraser
Brendan Fraser’s big return to cinema looks to be a brilliant one, as The Whale cops some strong reviews that particularly praise his performance. After a tumultuous 15 years away from the mainstream, the world has been clamoring to see The Mummy star get his big return and it looks to be worth the wait. Debuting at Venice Film Festival, Darren Aronofsky’s latest flick got a six-minute standing ovation, which caused star Fraser to get very emotional.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Mandalorian’ star teases Gideon’s big plans for the Empire in season 3
Thanks to the handy assistance of one Luke Skywalker, Din Djarin and his friends finally succeeded in putting Moff Gideon behind bars in The Mandalorian season two finale, seemingly bringing his reign of terror to an end. I say seemingly, as I’m pretty sure not a single Star Wars fan out there truly believes that we’ve seen the last of the ubervillain on the hit Disney Plus show. Sure enough, Giancarlo Esposito is teasing that Gideon is far from done with his plans to rebuild the Empire.
wegotthiscovered.com
This stunning comic book adaptation is enchanting Netflix audiences with over 300 million hours watched
Netflix has become notorious for being hit-and-miss with its original content, but when a show connects with an audience, it can achieve truly jaw-dropping viewing figures. Enter The Sandman, which arrived on Netflix in early August and spent most of the month proudly sitting atop the Netflix charts. Now viewing...
wegotthiscovered.com
Praise Khonshu: ‘Moon Knight’ just won an Emmy
One of Marvel’s latest entries onto Disney Plus has now been honored at the Creative Arts Emmys, with Moon Knight picking up a unsurprising accolade. Released in March 2022, the series boasted the talents of Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke, and May Calamaway, but it isn’t its actors getting the nod for an Emmy; instead it is its sound editing picking up a gong. Winning the Emmy for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, it’s joined the likes of What If…? and WandaVision is receiving recognition.
wegotthiscovered.com
M. Night Shyamalan ghost wrote a ’90s teen rom com and the stars didn’t even know
When you think of ’90s horror classics one of the movies that will inevitably pop up is The Sixth Sense. It’s all out and out classic and cemented director M. Night Shyamalan as one the freshest visionaries in the genre. However, turns out a good writer is a good writer regardless of genre because we’re learning he also had a hand in writing another classic, albeit tamer movie: She’s All That.
Comments / 0