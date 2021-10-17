The Journey Continues: Recording your experiences

Last week I introduced Laura Haviland, an unsung heroine of mine from the 19th Century Underground Railroad, Union Army staff member, and post, Civil-War nurse and. I met Mrs. Haviland from her picture when I moved to Haviland, KS. Her passion to give dignity to slaves and set them free, her drive to resolve inequities, and dedication to “clothe the naked, feed the hungry, and to give a cup of cold water in Jesus’s name resonated with my spirit. I could identify with her and can only hope and pray that my life will reflect a portion of her great work. I named my book Underground Angel, the life-story of Laura Haviland to share the treasure of her passion and work to present and future generations.

