Rev. Dr. Blythe Denham Kieffer: Esther's story is a message of hope for us

The book of Esther is one of only two books in the Bible- Old or New Testament- that never mentions God, the Lord, Yahweh, or any other of His Names. In fact one theologian said the writer of Esther seems to go out of his or her way, to not mention God. And yet, the Almighty and His Divine providence are present throughout the entire narrative of one young Jewish woman’s act of incredible bravery. The subtext of the book of Esther is ‘the silent sovereignty of God.’ But the main point of the book is the fact that God’s glory reigns, and that perhaps, “You Were Made for This Moment”. That is the title of Pastor Max Lucado’s new book. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Pastor Lucado talks about his exegesis of the book of Esther, how the events surrounding her situation are so parallel to our own today. Esther’s story is about having faith in the face of incredible adversity. Like modern believers today, she had been acquiesced into a dominant culture that had watered down her faith and enjoyed many of the benefits it brought. But when the crisis came, her faith became fire, and she saved millions of her people from certain death. She was in fact, made for that moment. Pastor Lucado lets us see how Esther’s story is our own. That in fact we were, Made for This Moment.

RELIGION ・ 11 HOURS AGO