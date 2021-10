Formula One has traditionally never been a popular sport in the USA. Yes, it has a few diehard fans, but it's a much bigger sport in Europe. In Italy, it's almost a religion. Thanks to Netflix, F1 is bigger than ever before, and the way races are broadcasted adds way more pantomime to the mix. You can hear all of the drama live from the team radios. Still, for Red Bull, that's not enough. And because it has all the money, it sent Sergio Perez ahead to wind up the fans ahead of this week's Grand Prix in Austin.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO