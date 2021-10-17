CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Clinton Expected to Be Discharged From Hospital on Sunday

By Robin Foster
HealthDay
HealthDay
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o8yKL_0cTsLaBH00

SUNDAY, Oct. 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A spokesperson for former President Bill Clinton said late Saturday that the 75-year-old will be discharged from a California hospital on Sunday, CNN reported.

Clinton was hospitalized at the University of California Irvine Medical Center, in Orange, earlier in the week after developing sepsis triggered by a urological infection.

Speaking on Twitter on Saturday, spokesperson Angel Ureña said Clinton "continued to make excellent progress. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow."

Clinton has been kept at the hospital because the type of antibiotic needed to treat the urinary tract infection that's causing the sepsis needs to be delivered intravenously, CNN reported.

Sepsis occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection, and it can be life-threatening. Infections that can trigger sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin or gastrointestinal tract. Without timely treatment, sepsis can quickly lead to tissue damage, organ failure and death, but an aide to the former president said Thursday that Clinton's sepsis was not acute.

Clinton's doctors issued a statement on his condition, saying he "had received IV antibiotics and fluids." Two days after being admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, his white blood cell count was trending down and he was "responding to antibiotics well," they noted, adding that they had been in touch with his doctors in New York.

Ureña said Saturday that Clinton "is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," CNN reported.

Another source told CNN that Clinton is walking around the hospital. "He just went for a walk on the floor, and the hospital staff had to ask him to slow down," the source said.

Although Clinton appears to be on the mend, in some cases sepsis can lead to a potentially deadly condition known as septic shock, defined by dangerously low blood pressure and the inability to adequately fill organs with blood and deliver critical oxygen to tissues, said Dr. Robert Glatter, an emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City.

"Studies have shown that early recognition and intervention with intravenous fluids and broad spectrum intravenous antibiotics to treat sepsis can be lifesaving," added Glatter, who isn't involved in Clinton's care.

"The fact that [former] President Clinton's vital signs have improved and that his white blood count is now lower demonstrates that he is clinically improving," Glatter stressed. "His prior history of coronary artery disease and prior coronary artery bypass grafting surgery is a factor that could potentially affect the speed of his recovery. Thus far, according to early media reports, he appears to be doing well and responding to fluids and antibiotics."

Clinton had been traveling in California for an event related to his foundation right before he was hospitalized, The New York Times reported.

Roughly 1.7 million Americans develop sepsis every year and nearly 270,000 die as a result, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sepsis begins outside of the hospital in nearly 87 percent of cases.

This is not the first time health issues have landed Clinton in the hospital.

In 2010, he was taken to a New York hospital where doctors inserted two stents into his coronary artery, the Times reported. In 2004, Clinton, who has a family history of heart disease, had quadruple coronary bypass surgery at a New York hospital. The open-heart procedure, which took four hours, came three days after tests prompted by chest pains and shortness of breath revealed he had life-threatening heart disease. Clinton also has a history of skin cancers, cysts, allergies and some hearing problems, the Times reported.

More information

Visit the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for more on sepsis.

SOURCE: Robert Glatter, MD, emergency physician, Lenox Hill Hospital, New York City; CNN; The New York Times

oneanddone
6d ago

He would of been out sooner but the new candy striper girl came in with some gifts. Bill couldn't say no.

Leg Sandwich
6d ago

Yeah but the doctors can’t fix the discharge coming from his root. Even a meat cleaver won’t fix his “issue” (unless it’s across his jugular “vein”.

Gerald Gursslin
6d ago

there is nothing wrong with him that a couple of Lewinskys wouldn't take care of

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Shut Down Anti-Vaxxers With This Message

Coronavirus cases are going down but not fast enough for the pandemic to seem anywhere near over. Concerned with the cases still infecting so much of the world, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke with IDEAS host Nahlah Ayed, and was asked about those who are skeptical to the science. Read on for six life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Andrei Tapalaga

A Virus Considered Eradicated in 2019 Just Made a Comeback

Trying to contain the polio epidemic in New York (1916)Polio Eradication. Our world has seen pandemics and epidemics since our world started to become more and more populated, however, every major medical catastrophe we somehow managed to get through. The Black Death came and went, so did the Spanish Flu, but there is a virus that is very notorious in our history for it being present for many years. Just as we thought that we managed to eradicate it from the face of this planet, it has come back yet again during this current pandemic, as if things weren’t bad enough.
The Independent

JD Vance under fire for ‘callous’ tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin set shooting

Author and Republican Senate candidate JD Vance has come under fire for a “callous” tweet seeking Donald Trump’s reaction to Alec Baldwin’s fatal on-set shooting in New Mexico.Baldwin was filming his forthcoming movie Rust on Thursday when he discharged a prop gun, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.Vance referenced the incident in a tweet on Friday after Baldwin broke his silence to say his “heart is broken.”“Dear @jack let Trump back on. We need Alec Baldwin tweets,” Vance wrote, tagging Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.The post drew outrage from critics accusing Vance of exploiting the...
News Talk 1490

‘The View’ Attempted to Talk About Critical Race Theory But Let Conservative Misinformation Dominate The Conversation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Leading daytime talk show “The View” continues to be a reckless platform with misinformed analysis and bad framings of important issues. In a recent episode featuring former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice, the panel discusses critical race theory in the Virginia governor’s race. From Whoopi Goldberg’s opening framing about this being simply an issue of concerned parents trying to be involved, the conversation devolves into a dishonest framing of a fabricated issue meant to whip conservative voters into a frenzy.
firstforwomen.com

The Covid Vaccine is Not the Only Shot That May Prevent a Severe Case of Covid-19

This is the time of year to enjoy pumpkin spiced lattes, hayrides, and apple picking, but it’s also when we should all think about our immunity. Covid-19 and the flu may both pick up speed as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. However, there’s something you can do to reduce the risk of a hospital stay. Researchers at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine found evidence that the flu vaccine protects against severe Covid-19.
Fox News

Fox News

Brian Laundrie's parents face potential legal consequences: Mark Geragos

Brian Laundrie's family could face legal consequences under certain circumstances now that authorities have discovered the deceased 23-year-old's remains, famed criminal defense lawyer Mark Geragos said. The FBI on Thursday confirmed remains recovered from the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida were indeed Laundrie's, after comparing dental records.
TIME

The Fate of Roe v. Wade May Rest on This Woman's Shoulders

The night before Julie Rikelman was scheduled to argue before the Supreme Court for the first time, she hardly slept at all. But it wasn’t nerves that kept her up. It was a persistent fire alarm at the Washington, D.C. hotel where she was staying. It went off again and again for hours on end, she remembers, laughing.
