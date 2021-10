After starting the season with a 3-0 record where seemingly the Broncos and the coaching staff could do no wrong, the last two weeks has brought things down to Earth. After falling to the Baltimore Ravens 23-7 at Empower Field, the Broncos went into Pittsburgh and completely laid an egg against the Steelers for 3 quarters before waking up in the 4th quarter only to have a late rally fall short 27-19.

