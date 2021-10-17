T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott Friday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expiries in 2025. Albert Park has held the sport's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it fell victim to the pandemic, after winning the hosting rights from Adelaide. But according to broadcaster Channel Seven, Sydney wants a slice of the action, reporting that "high-level talks" were under way to assess the feasibility of staging it, Monaco-style, on the streets around the city's famous harbour. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, has a new premier who has made clear he is keen to attract big events, recently earmarking a major cash splash to put the state "in pole position" to do so.

