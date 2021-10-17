CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

T20 World Cup: Oman wins toss, elects to field against PNG

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Co-host Oman has won the toss and elected to field in the T20...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Mourners pay homage to slain Kenyan running star Tirop

Olympic running greats came together on Saturday to bid farewell to rising Kenyan star Agnes Tirop, whose murder earlier this month sent shockwaves across the nation and the athletics world. A double world championships bronze medallist tipped for future stardom on the track, Tirop was buried in a white casket in central Kenya on what would have been her 26th birthday. Her body was found on October 13 with stab wounds in the bedroom of her home in Iten, a high-altitude training hub for top-class athletes. Tirop's husband appeared in court this week as a suspect in her killing after being arrested and remanded in custody.
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Sloppy Bangladesh beats Oman by 26 runs in T20 World Cup

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Bangladesh has overcome sloppy fielding and erratic bowling to beat co-host Oman by 26 runs and keep its hopes alive of advancing in the T20 World Cup. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in their Group B opening game, eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea by recording a 17-run victory earlier Tuesday. The top two teams advance to the Super 12. Scotland faces Oman on Thursday, when Bangladesh meets PNG.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oman#Png#T20#Ap
Birmingham Star

ICC T20 WC: Oman deserved to win, admits PNG skipper Vala

Muscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Papua New Guinea (PNG) captain Assad Vala stated that Oman deserved to win after his side's dismal show in the opening match of Group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 here at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Sunday.
WORLD
Santa Maria Times

Scotland close to T20 World Cup advance after beating PNG

AL AMERAT, Oman (AP) — Scotland eliminated spirited debutant Papua New Guinea's chances of advancing in the T20 World Cup after a 17-run victory in Oman on Tuesday. Scotland, which upset Bangladesh in its opening game, was favored to progress from Group B in the first round to the Super 12.
SPORTS
The Independent

Scotland take big step towards next stage with T20 World Cup win over PNG

Scotland made it two wins from two at the T20 World Cup and took a big step towards the Super 12 stage as Richie Berrington and Josh Davey fired them to a 17-run win over Papua New Guinea.Having upset Bangladesh in their opening fixture, the Scots did not take their eye off the ball as they condemned the tournament first-timers to an early exit in OmanBerrington was the star turn, striking 70 off 49 deliveries to push his side towards 165 for nine and later contributing a wonderful one-handed catch. Scotland should have scored more but lost six wickets in...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Southern African states send delegation to troubled Eswatini

Southern African nations have sent envoys to the tiny kingdom of Eswatini, formerly known as Swaziland, to engage with King Mswati III about the political and civil unrest that has engulfed the country in recent weeks.The 16-nation Southern African Development Community sent top officials from Eswatini's neighbor South Africa and the nearby countries of Botswana and Namibia Eswatini has been embroiled in pro-democracy protests by demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms including the removal of King Mswati, who has ruled the mountainous country since 1986 as an absolute monarch where all political parties are banned.Mswati is accused by activists of ordering...
POLITICS
thehighlandsun.com

Bangladesh into Australia’s T20 World Cup group after big win over PNG

Shakib Al Hasan produced an impressive all-round performance as Bangladesh sealed a spot in the Twenty20 World Cup’s Super 12 with a big victory against Papua New Guinea in Muscat. The Tigers, who lost their opening match against Scotland, backed up their vital victory over Group B hosts Oman with...
WORLD
AFP

Australia F1 chief vows to keep race in Melbourne after Sydney overtures

Australian Formula One Grand Prix chief Andrew Westacott Friday vowed to fight to keep the race in Melbourne after reports that Sydney wanted to poach it when its contract expiries in 2025. Albert Park has held the sport's season-opening race every year since 1996, bar the last two when it fell victim to the pandemic, after winning the hosting rights from Adelaide. But according to broadcaster Channel Seven, Sydney wants a slice of the action, reporting that "high-level talks" were under way to assess the feasibility of staging it, Monaco-style, on the streets around the city's famous harbour. New South Wales, of which Sydney is the capital, has a new premier who has made clear he is keen to attract big events, recently earmarking a major cash splash to put the state "in pole position" to do so.
MOTORSPORTS
AFP

Thailand allows vaccinated tourists from 40-plus countries, PM says

Thai Premier Prayut Chan-O-Cha announced Thursday that vaccinated travellers from more than 40 countries will be allowed to enter the kingdom without undergoing quarantine come November 1, as it readies for a much-anticipated re-opening. The 46 countries and territories is a significant jump from the 10 initially announced last week by Prayut, when he unveiled plans to reopen the country next month. The ballooning list is due to Thailand's urgent need "to stimulate the tourism sector and other related business sectors," said Prayut. "We need to move faster than that and do it now," he wrote in a post on his official Facebook page.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is England vs Northern Ireland on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Women’s World Cup qualifier

England welcome Northern Ireland to Wembley Stadium this afternoon in what is a historic fixture for the Lionesses. Having previously only played in friendly matches against Germany in 2009 and 2014, the team are set to play in their first competitive fixture at the national stadium since it reopened in 2007. They host a Northern Ireland side who joined England in making a perfect start to World Cup qualifying last month, as Kenny Shiels’ side defeated Luxembourg and Latvia, both by a 4-0 scoreline. England also cruised to opening wins against North Macedonia and Luxembourg under Sarina Wiegman, but they...
SPORTS
The Independent

US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men's coach Teti

Longtime U.S. rowing coach Mike Teti, who has been criticized by some of his former athletes as being emotionally abusive and using physical intimidation, has resigned but immediately accepted a position funded by a large donor leading a new high-performance training club that still has ties to the national program.The Associated Press in July reported that American rowers under Teti feared his intense and intimidating style. An announcement from US Rowing CEO Amanda Kraus on restructuring within the program did not address the allegations but rather the need for immediate change after the U.S. team failed to win any...
SPORTS
The Independent

England dismiss West Indies for 55 to make flying start to T20 World Cup

Adil Rashid took four wickets for just two runs while there was a heartwarming return to international duty for Tymal Mills as England got their T20 World Cup campaign under way by blowing away the West Indies for just 55.This was a scarcely believable start to the tournament for England in their quest to hold both World Cup trophies concurrently, with faultless fielding matched by each bowler probing away against an ill-disciplined Windies unit.Mills marked his first match in an England shirt with two for 17 – including the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle top-scorer with 13 and the...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dom Sibley pulls out of England Lions trip to Australia

Dom Sibley has pulled out of the England Lions trip to Australia effectively ending his Ashes hopes, with Yorkshire’s Harry Brook called up as a replacement.Opener Sibley played 22 Tests before being dropped against India this summer but was handed a lifeline when he was invited Down Under with the second string Lions squad.That 14-strong group will fly out on November 4 with the senior side, provide training and warm-up opposition and shadow the early part of the tour as ready-made reserve players. But Sibley has decided not to travel.The 26-year-old, who averages 28.94 in his England career but...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy