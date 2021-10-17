CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Unstable’ and ‘violent’ Conor McGregor accused of punching, breaking nose of Italian DJ

By Bloody Elbow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMMA’s most notorious star is once again making headlines, this time for allegedly punching an Italian DJ, causing a broken nose....

SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
Francesco Facchinetti
Conor Mcgregor
Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
“I messaged Conor McGregor – Hey I’m robbing one of your lines,” reveals Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Dana White reacts after Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy

UFC president Dana White reacted after promotional superstar Conor McGregor allegedly attacked DJ Francesco Facchinetti in Italy. McGregor allegedly broke the nose of Facchinetti this past weekend at a party in Rome. According to the DJ, he and McGregor were having a good time at a party when McGregor got angry out of nowhere, punched the DJ in the face, and broke his nose. According to the DJ, he now plans on suing McGregor for this incident. Of course, it’s far from the first time that McGregor has been in trouble with the law, so it’s only natural that his boss, White, was asked about the incident involving the UFC’s biggest star when speaking to the media.
Conor McGregor Mourns The Death Of His “Closest Companion”

Conor McGregor is “so heartbroken” after his dog Hugo has sadly passed away. The professional mixed martial artist broke the news to his Instagram followers by posting a tribute to his late dog. “So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the...
The Spun

Conor McGregor Is Reportedly Facing Troubling Accusations

Legendary MMA fighter Conor McGregor is reportedly facing a troubling accusation. According to reports, the longtime UFC star is accused of breaking the nose of an Italian television personality. McGregor, who’s recovering from his leg injuries, has been accused of randomly attacking Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti at a nightclub. The...
Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacks Man in Italy

The last time we saw Conor McGregor in the ring it was for the UFC 264 Lightweight fight against Dustin Poirier. McGregor was defeated during the fight. He fractured his tibia and fibula, which would result in a first-round stoppage loss to Poirier. That means “The Notorious” likely won’t be in the ring anytime soon as he heals and gains back his strength.
“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
Conor McGregor dared to ‘sucker punch’ Khabib after alleged DJ assault

Henry Cejudo has dared Conor McGregor to punch Khabib Nurmagomedov after allegedly hitting an Italian DJ while visiting Rome.The DJ, Francesco Facchinetti, made the accusation on Instagram and said the assault was unprovoked. McGregor is yet to comment.UFC president Dana White says he doesn’t know enough about the situation to say anything on it and that sparked Dominance MMA’s Cejudo to make statements.“I’m not to say Conor McGregor loves the fact that he can push the envelope but Dana’s not gonna do nothing,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “That’s the cash cow. He knows the golden...
Famous Italian DJ: Conor McGregor Broke My Nose Hours After Baptizing His Son At The Vatican

Conor McGregor is in Rome right now, taking in the charms of the Italian capital and indulging in some of the best sights and sounds the city has to offer. He got drinks with Jose Mourinho, pinched his fingers together in just such a way outside of a luxury clothing store, beamed at the baptism of his son at the Vatican, and, according to prominent DJ and TV host Francesco Facchinetti, broke Facchinetti’s nose for apparently no reason during a night of “partying and ‘having fun’.”
