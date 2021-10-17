EXPLORING NATURE: UGLY BIRD

I have been in the hospital 14 days with an atypical, difficult to diagnose systemic infection, and at last an effective treatment was found. This hospital had no windows, white on white walls, bright lights day and night and patient care around the clock. Sharing a room means frequent admissions in the middle of the night, loud voices, sleep impossible. One could not distinguish day from night, dawn from dusk and even the changing season of the year. At one point I asked why nursing students were training at 11 p.m., and they said it was 11 a.m. Disoriented, shut off from the daily rhythms of natural life, life takes on a different hue, bleak and blank.
