U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert once again is the subject of a warning notice from the Federal Election Commission about her campaign finance filings. In a letter from FEC senior campaign finance analyst Shannon Ringgold to the Republican congresswoman released Friday, the beginning balance of her report filed at the end of September showing contributions and expenses for the first three months of this year does not equal the ending balance of her 2020 year-end report, which had been amended three times, according to her FEC filings.

