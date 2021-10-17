CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

HILL COUNTRY HARMONY

San Marcos Daily Record
 7 days ago

There are a lot of great things about the Lone Star State — particularly the Texas...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Marcos Daily Record

Community rallies for Rattler Band ahead of competition

Community members, parents and San Marcos High School students gathered for a pep rally to support the Rattler Band before the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Teachers told to offer books with 'opposing' Holocaust views

SOUTHLAKE (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject.Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in ...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harmony#Log In#Lone Star State#Local News#The Texas Hill Country
San Marcos Daily Record

Wednesday Dialogues to resume at SMPL

The Texas State Department of Philosophy announced that its Wednesday community outreach dialogues at the San Marcos Public Library have resumed after a pandemic-induced hiatus beginning in March 2020.The Dialogues at the San Marcos Public Library are part of the Philosophy Dialogue Series at Texas State. Now celebrating its 26th ...
TEXAS STATE
San Marcos Daily Record

GSMP receives inaugural Community Economic Development Award

The Greater San Marcos Partnership was recently honored with the inaugural Community Economic Development Award. The accolade from the Texas Economic Development Council was given during an awards ceremony during the TEDC Annual Conference on Oct. 14. GSMP said the award honors “exemplary achievement in resilience and recovery for economic development in the state of Texas.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Commissioners receive update on ERA program

The county-implemented Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created to assist those that need help with their rent and utility bills after the impact of COVID-19. Recently, the rental process has been sped up thanks to the Community Assistance Program. During Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting, ERA Program Manager Wesley...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Answers to Go

SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200Q. What is a green burial?A. According to the Green Burial Council, a green burial is “a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that aids in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker ...
SAN MARCOS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
San Marcos Daily Record

San Marcos CISD board to discuss central administration building

Ongoing discussions regarding a new central administration building for San Marcos Consolidated ISD will continue during Monday’s regular board of trustees meeting.The board recently approved a contract with Stantec Architecture Inc. for architectural services for a central office building during its Sept. 20 meeting. SMCISD administrators relocated in late 2017 ...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Eater

Hill Country Winery Southold Farm + Cellar Closes Wine Restaurant

Essential Texas winery Southold Farm + Cellar closed its restaurant after just over seven months of service in Fredericksburg. The Kitchen at Southold Farm + Cellar officially closed in early October. Co-owners Regan and Carey Meador decided to shutter the restaurant because of the complexities involved, according to the message...
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
Reporter Newspapers

Read the November issue of Intown online today

With 16 projects underway and eight more in the pipeline, Midtown’s skyline is being dramatically altered by a spate of new high-rises. Check out our cover story and see a map and graphic with all the developments. Also in this issue: a holiday season event guide, where to dine out for Thanksgiving, a visit to […] The post Read the November issue of Intown online today appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
POLITICS
San Marcos Daily Record

Council moves along with zoning process

During Tuesday's San Marcos City Council meeting, the council passed the motion to approve the annexation and zoning of a development for a new apartment complex. The council also passed an amendment to postpone the second reading until a development agreement can be proposed that will address council concerns. The...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Kyle to host community trick or treat event

The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Center Street Trick or Treat event on Saturday. Over 40 local business and organization vendors will be set up to provide visitors candy, pumpkins, activities and prizes. There will also be a family-friendly costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest. Although...
POLITICS
San Marcos Daily Record

Zwiener announces plan to seek reelection in Texas House District 45

State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) announced her plans to seek reelection in Texas House District 45. Zwiener was first elected to represent House District 45 in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Appropriations, Article III subcommittee, overseeing the education budget. She’s also on the Public Health and House Administration Committees.
TEXAS STATE
San Marcos Daily Record

San Marcos Art League's Art Scared returns to Square

The San Marcos Art Leagues’ Art Scared returns to the Square on Saturday. Elementary through high school age will be able to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November. “Last...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

Commissioners continue ARP funding discussion

The Hays County Commissioners Court had a lengthy conversation regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding during Tuesday's regular meeting. With a request for proposal currently in progress for an ARP Program Manager placed, the court had the opportunity to provide input surrounding projects being considered for use of funding. Members...
POLITICS
San Marcos Daily Record

Council to consider new city business program

San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion surrounding the creation of a San Marcos Legacy Business Program during their regular meeting on Tuesday. Previously, the Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Advisory Board passed a recommendation resolution to consider supporting a program to help legacy businesses. The purpose of...
SAN MARCOS, TX
San Marcos Daily Record

EXPLORING NATURE: UGLY BIRD

Some birds are visions of loveliness, so very good looking they take your breath away.My favorites in terms of avian attractiveness would probably be the resplendent quetzal, with its marvelous tail feathers and the greater bird of paradise, with its bright green throat and long, trailing yellow feathers.Also very pretty,
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy