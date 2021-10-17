HILL COUNTRY HARMONY

The goal to bring a boutique hotel and conference center to Marble Falls to drum up tourism and economic development in the Hill Country. It just received a key endorsement from City Council. Also planned: improvements to the adjacent waterfront park, developing a boardwalk and renovating an old powerhouse on the waterfront.
Community members, parents and San Marcos High School students gathered for a pep rally to support the Rattler Band before the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view...
Quarries have proliferated in recent years in the Texas Hill Country – so much so that a stretch of land in Comal County has come to be known as "quarry row." Residents living near these facilities say that the rise of these quarries has brought with it increased noise and pollution.
SOUTHLAKE (AP) — A Texas school district administrator told teachers that if they have books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they should also have books that offer “opposing” or “other” viewpoints on the subject.Gina Peddy, the executive director of curriculum and instruction for the Carroll Independent School District in ...
The Texas State Department of Philosophy announced that its Wednesday community outreach dialogues at the San Marcos Public Library have resumed after a pandemic-induced hiatus beginning in March 2020.The Dialogues at the San Marcos Public Library are part of the Philosophy Dialogue Series at Texas State. Now celebrating its 26th ...
The Greater San Marcos Partnership was recently honored with the inaugural Community Economic Development Award. The accolade from the Texas Economic Development Council was given during an awards ceremony during the TEDC Annual Conference on Oct. 14. GSMP said the award honors “exemplary achievement in resilience and recovery for economic development in the state of Texas.”
The county-implemented Emergency Rental Assistance Program was created to assist those that need help with their rent and utility bills after the impact of COVID-19. Recently, the rental process has been sped up thanks to the Community Assistance Program. During Tuesday’s Hays County Commissioners Court meeting, ERA Program Manager Wesley...
SAN MARCOS PUBLIC LIBRARY 625 E. HOPKINS ST. 512-393-8200Q. What is a green burial?A. According to the Green Burial Council, a green burial is “a way of caring for the dead with minimal environmental impact that aids in the conservation of natural resources, reduction of carbon emissions, protection of worker ...
Ongoing discussions regarding a new central administration building for San Marcos Consolidated ISD will continue during Monday’s regular board of trustees meeting.The board recently approved a contract with Stantec Architecture Inc. for architectural services for a central office building during its Sept. 20 meeting. SMCISD administrators relocated in late 2017 ...
Essential Texas winery Southold Farm + Cellar closed its restaurant after just over seven months of service in Fredericksburg. The Kitchen at Southold Farm + Cellar officially closed in early October. Co-owners Regan and Carey Meador decided to shutter the restaurant because of the complexities involved, according to the message...
Sunsets in Hill Country are hard to beat, especially from the vantage point of Omni Barton Creek. (courtesy Omni Barton Creek) This article is promoted/partner content and not produced by the editorial staff. The holiday season is quickly approaching, faster than we realize. And it’s important this year, more than...
With 16 projects underway and eight more in the pipeline, Midtown’s skyline is being dramatically altered by a spate of new high-rises. Check out our cover story and see a map and graphic with all the developments. Also in this issue: a holiday season event guide, where to dine out for Thanksgiving, a visit to […]
The post Read the November issue of Intown online today appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
During Tuesday's San Marcos City Council meeting, the council passed the motion to approve the annexation and zoning of a development for a new apartment complex. The council also passed an amendment to postpone the second reading until a development agreement can be proposed that will address council concerns. The...
The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Center Street Trick or Treat event on Saturday. Over 40 local business and organization vendors will be set up to provide visitors candy, pumpkins, activities and prizes. There will also be a family-friendly costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest. Although...
State Rep. Erin Zwiener (D-Driftwood) announced her plans to seek reelection in Texas House District 45. Zwiener was first elected to represent House District 45 in 2018 and was reelected in 2020. She serves as the Vice Chair of the Appropriations, Article III subcommittee, overseeing the education budget. She’s also on the Public Health and House Administration Committees.
The San Marcos Art Leagues’ Art Scared returns to the Square on Saturday. Elementary through high school age will be able to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November. “Last...
The Hays County Commissioners Court had a lengthy conversation regarding American Rescue Plan Act funding during Tuesday's regular meeting. With a request for proposal currently in progress for an ARP Program Manager placed, the court had the opportunity to provide input surrounding projects being considered for use of funding. Members...
Early voting began on Monday leading into the Nov. 2 general election. Hays County voters have eight Texas constitutional amendments to bone-up on, but locally San Marcans have a slew of city propositions, as well as a pair of City Council races left to consider. In City Council Place 5...
San Marcos City Council will hold a discussion surrounding the creation of a San Marcos Legacy Business Program during their regular meeting on Tuesday. Previously, the Historic Preservation Commission and Main Street Advisory Board passed a recommendation resolution to consider supporting a program to help legacy businesses. The purpose of...
Some birds are visions of loveliness, so very good looking they take your breath away.My favorites in terms of avian attractiveness would probably be the resplendent quetzal, with its marvelous tail feathers and the greater bird of paradise, with its bright green throat and long, trailing yellow feathers.Also very pretty,
Comments / 0