SUMMARY: a complex and tricky forecast is in store for us over the next week. After a warm and dry weekend, a weak front moves through Monday, bringing scattered showers and cooler air for Tuesday. Wednesday, it’s now looking like any severe weather threat will stay well to our south. We now are looking at much cooler temps with widespread rain for Wednesday. We’ll cool down even more later on in the week with scattered showers possible Thursday through Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 13 HOURS AGO