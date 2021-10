TAMPA — The NFL’s most fluid cornerback rotation will feature its seventh starting unit in as many games Sunday against the Bears. Veteran Richard Sherman’s strained hamstring assures the Bucs will have a different starting tandem (or trio, if the team begins in a nickel alignment) than they did for the Eagles game, which differed from the one that started against the Dolphins, which was different from the Patriots game. And so on.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO