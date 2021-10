More often than not, car owners will pass their vehicle off to a mechanic based on the belief that they themselves aren’t sufficiently qualified to perform a repair. And it’s a shame. Because although there are plenty of fixes that do, of course, require a certain level of automotive expertise, many are easily completed with some patience and a couple of hand tools. In other words, the only thing that’s really preventing someone from doing their own maintenance is the boldness to get to work and the persistence to get the problem sorted.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO