CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Paradoxical relationships need balance

The Ledger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is an old adage informing us that “opposites attract.” As young children, we learned about it while playing with magnets. Later we learned the same lesson when we studied electricity and chemistry. And along the way, we found out that the saying applied to couples as well. When we look...

www.newschief.com

Comments / 0

Related
Walter Rhein

It Is Difficult to Survive Narcissistic Parents

Growing up with narcissistic parents is an extreme challenge. Narcissists are psychologically abusive and will give you false information to control you. The children of narcissists learn that selfish behavior is normal. This can lead to the child having difficulty forming healthy relationships later in life.
mcdonoughvoice.com

A balance of sun and shade

When my brother caught his leg in the fork of a tree, Dad came to the rescue. Though he ached to pull the tree apart, Dad forced himself to be tender. He cupped his rough hands around the pinned thigh, covering the bloody scratches his son had made trying to free himself.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motherhood Unfolding

Finding A Balance as a Mom of Two

Hey Mama, I am sharing my story of how I found my balance as a mama of two. This transition was tougher than I expected but I managed a rhythm and I know you will too. Read on for tips and advice to find you balance too.
goodmenproject.com

21 Little Relationship Helpers for When Your Love Life Needs a Bump

Don’t wait for your relationship with your particular person to fall off a cliff. Be proactive. Relationships take more than lying back and watching Netflix together. The most important things take nothing but your time. Almost all of these are low-cost items. There’s no need to spend a godzillion dollars to show your love.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continuum#Paradox#Friendship
Towerlight

Balancing stress during midterms

Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Have you ever pulled an all-nighter the night before a big test? Or woken up in stress overload the morning of your exam? If so, welcome to the club. It is that time of the year where college students start suffering from the upcoming pressures of midterms.
MENTAL HEALTH
makeuseof.com

How to Balance Productivity and Wellbeing

People are always looking for ways to be more productive, but wellbeing is often overlooked. Interestingly, taking care of yourself is one of the best ways to stay effective at work, and you might be surprised by some of the benefits. If you want to maximize your work output and...
HEALTH
koalasplayground.com

Yumi’s Cells Challenges Yumi to New Behaviors and Revives Old Dreams in Episodes 9-10 as the Relationship with Woong Balances Between Sweet and Precarious

When I watch Yumi’s Cells I enjoy nearly all of it, but when there are no new episodes I’m not anxiously waiting. I guess it mirrors Yumi’s overall mentality, she puts her all into her life (work, love) but with the things not there she’s not fretting about it. Episodes 9-10 were this past weekend and it wasn’t the relationship imploding bomb with Woong I feared it might be. The two got stronger after dispatching passive-aggressive Sae Yi and Yumi actually flexed new romance muscles in what is best described as a Kim Go Eun acting performance perfection as she attempted to learn various forms of aegyo. I cringed, laughed, and was so impressed with Kim Go Eun, this role absolutely puts her back on my good list after two acting/chemistry misfires with Goblin and The King: Eternal Monarch. These two episodes cement that the story is about Yumi, her thoughts, feelings, dreams, insecurities, and convictions. The men are there to complement but the romance no longer feels like it’s an end goal (for me as the viewer), and I still like Woong when he’s being caring and considerate and new dude Babi for being so thoughtfully supportive and encouraging to Yumi (even if he has ulterior romantic motives). I loved seeing the new cells – writer cell, endorphin cell, etc. – and learning that cells grow big when that motivation becomes important to Yumi at a given time. There’s only 4 more episodes until the end and the drama was slated to have a second season and I hope it does despite the mid 2% ratings.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Parenting
Sidney Sun Telegraph

A Balancing Act

Once in a while, there is a glimmer of reality in our trip on this crazy ride. There is a sitcom recently introduced that plays with the concept of an Afghan interpreter moving to the U.S., and living with a soldier who served there. I’m leaving out some of the details, but the story line often involves his adjustment to American society, the soldier adjusting to stateside society and the two often acting like brothers from different mothers.
AFGHANISTAN
spring.org.uk

This Common Vitamin Doubles Weight Loss

As many as 50 percent of the world’s population are deficient in this vitamin. High levels of vitamin D in the body are linked to weight loss and losing more belly fat, research finds. One study has found that drinking more milk, which contains calcium and vitamin D, can double...
WEIGHT LOSS
EatThis

If You Forget These 5 Things, You May Have Dementia

You've likely heard that memory loss can be an early symptom of dementia. But according to experts, forgetting certain things is especially indicative of the disease. If you can't remember these five things, it could be a sign of dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MENTAL HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS 42

Hoover family battles COVID long hauler symptoms

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Many probably know someone who has recovered from COVID, but there are some people who are still dealing with symptoms for weeks and even months after their diagnosis. One Hoover family has been dealing with COVID long hauler symptoms for over two months. It caused a...
HOOVER, AL
herkimer.edu

Mental Health Awareness: Psychotic Disorders

Psychotic disorders are severe disorders that cause abnormal thinking and perceptions. People with a PD easily lose touch with reality. They can easily put themselves in a “dream state” when they experience a trigger, usually stress or anger. Schizophrenia. SCHIZOPHRENIA is a chronic brain disorder that, if left untreated, can...
HERKIMER, NY
FIRST For Women

This Common Mistake While Brewing Coffee May Make It Harmful to Your Health

From using the perfect French press to only buying certain kinds of beans, everyone has their own special way of brewing the perfect cup o’ Joe. A hack that’s become increasingly popular in recent years is one where people freeze their coffee beans before grinding them to help their ingredients last longer. However, while this may seem like an efficient trick, coffee drinkers could inadvertently end up damaging the bean in the process — and potentially also risking their health a little bit.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Guardian

I knew that was going to happen… The truth about premonitions

Around seven years ago, Garrett, was in a local Pizza Hut with his friends, having a day so ordinary that it is cumbersome to describe. He was 16 – or thereabouts – and had been told by teachers to go around nearby businesses and ask for gift vouchers that the school could use as prizes in a raffle. There were five other teenagers with Garrett, and they’d just finished speaking to the restaurant manager when suddenly, out of nowhere, Garrett’s his body was flooded with shock. He felt cold and clammy and had an “overwhelming sense that something had happened”. He desperately tried to stop himself crying in front of his peers.
SOCIETY
UPI News

Study: Sleep issues linked to mental health disorders

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- People with mental health disorders are more likely to have sleep problems than those who do not have the disorders, a study published Tuesday by PLOS Medicine found. Adults with severe depression, as well as anxiety, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder tend to go to bed later...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy