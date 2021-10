"For me, this has solidified an ardent belief that global hits will increasingly come from non-Anglo markets." For more than two years, Nigerian singer Ckay's sleeper hit "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" has been slowly but steadily making its way around the world, boosted by a slew of remixes and collaborations and a behind the scenes campaign that focused on breaking the song market by market -- with a little help from social media as well. And now, that work is paying off: the song has risen to No. 2 on both Billboard's Global 200 and Global Ex-U.S. charts, and this week cracked the top 40 of the Hot 100, rising to No. 35 in just its third week on the chart.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO