Premier League

Raiola cools tension with Real Madrid president Florentino to setup Pogba talks

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agent of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is ready to hold talks with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. There has been some tension between Florentino and Mino Raiola....

www.tribalfootball.com

Yardbarker

Milan enraged by Mino Raiola’s comments as fierce tension remains

Gigio Donnarumma returned to San Siro earlier this week and it’s safe to say he didn’t get a warm welcome. Although Italy were playing, the feelings of the AC Milan fans were heard as the goalkeeper was booed a lot. In response to this, Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola hit out...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Gaspart: Florentino will sign Mbappe for Real Madrid

Former Barcelona president Joan Gaspert expects Real Madrid to sign PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. Mbappe comes off contract in June and Real Madrid are favourites to sign him with president Florentino Perez eager to close a Bosman deal. "Unfortunately, Florentino is going to sign Mbappé ... I would already be...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Real Madrid 'ready to offer Paul Pogba £12m-a-year AND a £25m transfer bonus with super-agent Mino Raiola pushing for his star to join Spaniards' - despite Man United's bid to tie him down to a new £400,000-a-week deal

Real Madrid are ready to step up their efforts to land Paul Pogba as a free agent, should he opt to run down his contract at Manchester United. Pogba's deal expires at the end of the season and he is yet to commit his future to the 20-time champions of England, raising the prospect he could leave for free in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Pogba
Mino Raiola
Tribal Football

Agents Union president defends Raiola over Donnarumma AC Milan departure

Agents' Union president Beppe Galli has defended Mino Raiola over Gigio Donnarumma's move to PSG. The Italy goalkeeper left AC Milan for PSG last summer - angering Rossonero fans in the process. “People act like it's the fault of the agents, but that's not the case," Galli told CN24. “For...
SOCCER
90min.com

Real Madrid 'reactivate' interest in Paul Pogba

Real Madrid have reignited their transfer interest in Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba, as his contract continues to tick down towards its expiry in the summer of 2022. The 28-year-old's future is a hot topic of discussion, and he poured more fuel onto the fire with an impressive set of displays in France's triumphant UEFA Nations League victories over Belgium and Spain.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea start talks to re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid

Rumours of a Chelsea return for Eden Hazard are popping back up again this morning, according to a new report. We have seen these links in recent times and you feel that due to the connection and history between Chelsea and Hazard, this is a rumour that we will not be hearing the last of right now.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Real Madrid offering Gareth Bale to Newcastle

Real Madrid are offering Gareth Bale to Newcastle United. Despite his impressive early form under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, Real's board remain eager to offload Bale, who is currently injured. Sport says with Newcastle now under new ownership, Real spy an opportunity to offer the Wales captain to the Toon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid rival Chelsea for Juventus’ De Ligt

Real Madrid will join English Premier League side Chelsea in the race to sign Matthijs de Ligt, the Juventus defender. The Spanish giants are interested in signing the Netherlands centre-back, according to Calciomercato, after Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos left the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. After Varane and Ramos...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Belgium release Eden Hazard to return to Real Madrid

Belgium have released Eden Hazard to return to Spain and Real Madrid. Marca says Hazard has been sent home from international duty in order to undergo medical tests at his club to determine the extent of the injury he picked up against France. The Belgian Football Association don't believe any...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Luka Modric pushing Real Madrid for new contract

Luka Modric is eager to hear from Real Madrid about a new contract. The veteran midfielder's current deal will expire at the end of this season. At 36, Modric wishes to play one more season with Real Madrid, reports Goal. However, the Ballon d'Or winner isn't short of options should...
SOCCER
France
Real Madrid F.C.
Premier League
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Madrid, Spain
Sports
Tribal Football

Real Madrid eyeing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni

Real Madrid are eyeing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. Marca says Real's focus remains on PSG striker Kylian Mbappe. His contract expires next summer and Real Madrid will be hoping to speak to him from January 1 to find an agreement ahead of a free transfer next summer, with players like Marcelo, Isco and Gareth Bale having their contracts at Valdebebas expire then.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Pogba back on Real radar

France midfielder Paul Pogba is back on Real Madrid's radar, with the 28-year-old's contract at Manchester United set to run out next summer. (AS - in Spanish), external. Meanwhile, United have joined Chelsea and Juventus in the race for Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 21. (Express), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid Targeting Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold

I am one of the few Liverpool FC supporters who are not worried about Trent Alexander Arnold being scouted by Real Madrid. Believe me, five years ago if an established club came knocking for a start player at Liverpool like they did for Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho, I’d be sweating. But now, NO WAY!
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Real Madrid wants Juventus target to replace Casemiro

Aurelien Tchouameni has entered the radar of Real Madrid, and they are now looking to beat Juventus to his signature. The Frenchman has been developing at a rapid rate after he moved from Bordeaux to AS Monaco. His fine form for Monaco in France and in Europe has made him...
SOCCER
sportsaldente.com

Real Madrid Women vs Breidablik Women Predictions

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Real Madrid Women and Breidablik Women. It was a great weekend for football fans with UEFA Nations League 2021 final. With so many memorable moments like Germany’s and Denmark’s qualification for World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, England’s draw at Wembley since 2012, etc. Many football fans frown on the name of international, but when it happened, those frown faces vanished, and all were busy experiencing international football. But now that it is over, cub football is about to return for both men’s and women’s football. It is the 21st century, and both of them are equally good.
UEFA
chatsports.com

Real Madrid 'look to beat Chelsea and Juventus to sign Aurelien Tchouameni' - the France midfielder who partnered Paul Pogba in N'Golo Kante's absence and helped seal Nations League glory

Real Madrid are looking to beat Chelsea and Juventus to the signing of Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni next year. According to Marca, the Spanish giants have identified the 21-year-old France international as a key target for next summer's window after Kylian Mbappe as their transfer plans for 2022 already begin to take shape.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ex-Barca president admits fearing world-class attacker will join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is out of contract with Paris-Saint Germain in less than 12-months time and despite recent suggestions that he is negotiating a new contract, the Frenchman leaving the Parc des Princes is a real possibility. Mbappe, 22, joined Paris-Saint Germain in 2017, initially on loan from domestic rivals Monaco,...
SOCCER

