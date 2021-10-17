Raiola cools tension with Real Madrid president Florentino to setup Pogba talks

The following article is about the prediction of the match between Real Madrid Women and Breidablik Women. It was a great weekend for football fans with UEFA Nations League 2021 final. With so many memorable moments like Germany’s and Denmark’s qualification for World Cup 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick, England’s draw at Wembley since 2012, etc. Many football fans frown on the name of international, but when it happened, those frown faces vanished, and all were busy experiencing international football. But now that it is over, cub football is about to return for both men’s and women’s football. It is the 21st century, and both of them are equally good.

