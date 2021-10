Raheem Sterling wants playing assurances from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola before committing to a new deal. The Sun says Sterling has just two years to run on his current deal at the Etihad and has been linked with a move away in January after his lack of playing time - but the player would consider penning fresh terms if Guardiola assures him he is a key player.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO