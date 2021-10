Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Although she thinks about hearts all day, Dr. Allison Zielinski, a cardiologist at Northwestern Medicine and co-director of the sports cardiology program at Northwestern, in Chicago, admits that she doesn’t use heart rate zones in her own training—she’s completed six marathons, and is currently training for an Ironman 70.3. Often, patients ask her “What should my heart rate be while running?” She can’t give one solid answer. “It really depends on what your goals are,” she says.

