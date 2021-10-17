NaNoWriMo: Write a novel in 30 days with the help of Shoreline Community College

Key Club is one of the many clubs offered at OHS. Mr. Jonathon Miron is adviser and senior Madi Voracek is the president. Key Club is a service organization whose goal is to serve the community with active service hours including; Salvation Army, food shelf, clothesline, breakfast fundraisers and many others. Key Club’s goal is to make a difference and dedicate themselves to serve others to better the community. Key Club has grown from 10 members last year to a record of 60 this year. Sophomore Donte Miller said, ”Well even without joining Key Club serving others has always been one thing I’ve loved and I just want to share that with others and that’s when I heard about Key Club.” With that in mind, Key Club is offered to anyone to join and to be involved within the community.

CHARITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO