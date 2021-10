Michael van Gerwen's luck continues to evade him on Day Three of PDC Super Series 7 after being eliminated by Daryl Gurney in the Last 32. He lost 6-3 despite averaging over 107 in the latest Players Championship tournament. On Tuesday, Van Gerwen was eliminated by Ryan Searle with an average of 107.28 in the last sixteen. A day later, Dirk van Duijvenbode was too strong for Van Gerwen in the last sixteen, who then threw 103 average.

