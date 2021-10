Rob Cross will be Michael van Gerwen's opponent in the final of the European Championship later on Sunday evening. Voltage easily beat Joe Cullen in the semi-finals. Cullen could not show the good play that allowed him to reach the last four. Cross, in good form again in recent weeks, had a 9-0 lead after nine legs. Cullen avoided a whitewash as he hit a 126 checkout in the tenth leg. In the end, Cross won the game 11-3.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO