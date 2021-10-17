CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ranking All of Hallmark Channel’s Fall Harvest Movies

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Well, we gotta pass the time...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Hallmark Christmas Movies 2021: Complete List and Schedule for Hallmark's 41 New Movies

We are in the last quarter of the year, so that means it is time to warm up some hot chocolate and cuddle up for a new slate of Hallmark Christmas Movies. This year, programming for Crown Media's Countdown to Christmas on the Hallmark Channel and Miracles of Christmas on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries kicks off on Oct. 22, giving you more than two full months of Christmas cheer before Santa is scheduled to slide down the chimney and deliver the holiday bounty.
MOVIES
CBS News

How to watch Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" 2021

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Here's one thing that won't be a shortage of this holiday season: holiday movies. While 2021's ongoing supply-chain issues have...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#The Hallmark Channel
tvinsider.com

Hallmark’s Movies & Mysteries ‘Miracles of Christmas’ 2021 Lineup So Far (PHOTOS)

Can you believe you get to start celebrating Christmas so soon? Hallmark’s annual event for the holiday season kicks off this month, with its Movies & Mysteries “Miracles of Christmas” set to air new movies every Saturday. Between Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas,” there will...
MOVIES
Billboard

Scotty McCreery's 'Five More Minutes' Inspires Hallmark Christmas Movie

In the movie, which stars Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones, a woman's holiday wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather's journal is discovered, revealing a previously untold romance. Though McCreery will not appear in the movie, he does serve as an executive producer on the project. McCreery...
MOVIES
Norwich Bulletin

A Hallmark Channel movie filmed Christmas scenes at Norwich City Hall this past weekend

NORWICH - Decked in Christmas lights and boughs of holly, city hall set the scene Friday evening for a new Hallmark Channel movie currently in production in Norwich. Called “A Sugar Plum Christmas,” the made for television flick is the latest Hallmark holiday film to be shot in the city. Scenes in “Holiday for Heroes,” released in November 2020 and starring Audrey Brown and Matt Evans, also used the city as a primary backdrop last February.
NORWICH, CT
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘South Beach Love’ Hallmark Movie Online

William Levy and Taylor Cole headline the next Hallmark Channel original movie, South Beach Love. This story is plucked straight from a Hallmark Publishing novel and of course will revolve around romance. The South Beach Love 2021 Hallmark movie premiere date and time is Saturday, October 9th at 9/8c on...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Inquirer and Mirror

Hallmark Channel picks up Nancy Thayer novel

(Oct. 14, 2021) Nancy Thayer got her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in literature at the University of Missouri at Kansas City, where her academic requirements never included a book written by a woman. Rather than be discouraged by this, the island author was inspired to write for and about women....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheWrap

All 6 ‘Transformers’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Everything about this one is just ... too much. And the Arcee (RC) Twins, aka the Racial Caricature Bots, are simply inexcusable. 1. "Transformers: Dark of the Moon" (2011) The third movie, however, is exactly excessive enough, with a third act that's just a solid hour of urban robot warfare. Plus, there's John Malkovich being weird and Frances McDormand as the requisite government stooge. To cap it all off, you've got the traitorous Leonard Nimoy-bot presciently attempting to usher in the apocalypse from Trump Tower in Chicago.
MOVIES
New Jersey Herald

Love Hallmark Christmas movies? Here's how to spend a night inside one

Have you wanted to step inside a Hallmark Christmas movie? The holiday cheer, the freshly baked cookies, blankets of snow, decorations as far as the eye can see, and the unexpected expected romance?. Well, they can't help with the last part, but here's how you can spend a night inside...
MOVIES
ourcommunitynow.com

2021 Hallmark Christmas Movie Drinking Game

Nothing says the holiday season quite like a cheesy, overly dramatic Hallmark Christmas movie. All right, I'm gonna be honest and get something off my chest ... I don't like the Hallmark Christmas movies—like, at all. I think they're cheesy, predictable, over-the-top, and completely lame. There, I said it. But,...
MOVIES
ABC Action News

Fall’s Beauty Harvest

As autumn kicks into high gear, many of us are looking in the mirror and surveying the damage we did to our skin during the summer. Fall is the perfect time to repair, renew, and revamp our skincare routines. Beauty expert Cheryl Kramer Kaye is here with four products you’ll fall for.
SKIN CARE
celebritypage.com

Danica McKellar Kicks Off The Holiday Season With New Hallmark Channel Movie

Halloween may be just around the corner, but so is the holiday season! In fact, Hallmark Channel is kicking things off with first Christmas movie of the season. It's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas... thanks to Hallmark and Danica McKellar!. You, Me, and the Christmas Trees features Danica...
MOVIES
themusicuniverse.com

Hallmark Channel announces Train-inspired ‘Christmas in Tahoe’

Hallmark Channel has announced an all-new original Hallmark Channel movie, Christmas in Tahoe, starring Grammy-winning Train singer Pat Monahan, Laura Osnes (Raise a Glass to Love, One Royal Holiday), Kyle Selig (Madam Secretary), with George Lopez. The film will premiere as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. Monahan shared the project was in the works over the summer.
MOVIES
soapoperanetwork.com

Soap Alums Chandler Massey, Lyndsy Fonseca and Erika Slezak Star in Hallmark Channel’s ‘Next Stop, Christmas’

On Saturday, November 6 at 8:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. CT, Hallmark Channel will release “Next Stop, Christmas,” a new TV movie that stars Lyndsy Fonseca (“How I Met Your Mother,” “The Young and the Restless”), Chandler Massey (“Days of our Lives”), Lea Thompson (“Back to the Future”) and Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”). Erika Slezak (“One Life to Live”) also appears.
MOVIES
mediavillage.com

Hallmark Holidays: With 41 Movie Premieres, It's Once Again Looking a Lot Like Christmas

Christmas may come only once a year, but it always comes early for viewers of Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries, and 2021 is no exception. Hallmark Channel kicks off the holiday season celebrations Friday night with the launch of their annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event, followed by the start of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' returning "Miracles of Christmas" event on Saturday. With 41 original holiday premieres across all platforms (including streaming service Hallmark Movies Now, which will host its own programming event, "Movies & Mistletoe"), the impending holiday season couldn't be brighter.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy