The US army has launched an investigation after a 26-year-old soldier was found dead behind his barracks at a Texas military base.The body of Specialist Maxwell Hockin, 26, was found in his company area at Fort Hood, according to military officials.He was assigned to 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. He entered the Army in March 2017 as a combat engineer.Specialist Hockin had been at Fort Hood since July 2017, when he was assigned to the 91st Engineer Battalion.“The entire Saber family is devastated by the loss of our true teammate and friend Specialist Maxwell Hockin,” Lt Col...

